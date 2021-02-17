The boarding school: Las Cumbres arrives on the Amazon Prime Video signal this Friday, February 19. Regarding the premiere, yesterday we spoke with its protagonists: Asia Ortega and Albert Salazar through Zoom.

Do you feel pressure from the comparisons that could be made with El Internado: Laguna Negra (issued in 2007)?

Asia: I, at least, feel pressure for the work involved, for being my first leading role. Even so, We try not to look at the previous ‘Internship’, since apart from that it is a totally new series , It is enough pressure to want to do it well and stay the same.

Albert: I share the same. Yes there was pressure because we have done a job the best that we could and we have given her everything and not so much because she is a daughter of the ‘Boarding school …’ but rather it is a totally different series and the viewer when they see it will realize that it is within the same universe, but it is a different story.

Asia, your character Amaia is undoubtedly the rebel of the story and due to the consequences of her actions, she is loaded with quite intense scenes. What has living in a carousel of emotions demanded of you?

It has demanded me to be very attentive and present in the moment to give what the character needs, and not to wear myself out and know that it is a very intense work because you always want to be at the top. And also for honoring the work and the character. It requires a lot of concentration, a lot of listening to myself, empathy and being present with my colleagues.

Amaia also has a hearing disability that could add to her an advantage in the intense coexistence she faces.

Yes, the limitation of deafness accompanies Amaia all the time and I think that for her it is a double-edged sword, let’s say that it is her fragility that makes her a bit vulnerable and where she has the help of Paul (Albert Salazar) and other companions. And it’s okay to tell these stories. Still, for Asia it is like a super power, because suddenly she can read lips. This allows him to have the ability to know more than his enemies may believe.

Albert, the AKA play made the Spanish press surrender to your work. Does it overwhelm you?

Yes, yes, yes, there is a part of me that wants to continue to measure up and continue to show that you are worth it, but also try to put it aside because the projects are all different and you should not trust yourself. If a job was well valued at the time, you should not trust that the next will also be so. I have been in acting for eight years and I take all the projects that come to me very much.

Is the address a terrain that provokes you?

It is a world that interests me a lot, but what has awakened me is the world of writing. I would like if one day I direct something, that it be something written by me. But I still have the writing put aside in a little drawer, and when the time comes I will open it and explode.

How are you living the new normal?

This new normal is being strange. I am doing functions in Barcelona with the capacity at 50% and the assistants with a mask. We who were used to looking at faces and knowing if they laugh, excite or sadden, now seeing them with a mask is more difficult.

