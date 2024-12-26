The Andalusian Government has reinforced its commitment to job stability in the health field with the approval of a new public employment offer for the Andalusian Health Service (SAS)equipped with 13,486 spaces. This initiative, approved this Thursday by the Government Council, aims to consolidate permanent employment in the public health system and provide continuity to the measures adopted in previous years.

Of the places included in the 2024 offer, 12,568 will be allocated to the free access shift and 918 to internal promotion. This call is framed in the maximum replacement rate allowed by the General State Budgets, which for priority sectors such as healthcare reaches 120%. In addition, it contemplates the increase in staff approved in May 2024, with 2,382 new placesthe stabilization of 3,175 Covid reinforcements and other positions currently occupied on an interim basis.

A continued effort since 2018

The 2024 offer is added to those approved in 2022 and 2023, whose calls accumulate a total of 21,950 places. In detail, the 2022 decree contemplates 4,629 places and the 2023 one, 3,838, both pending calls, which will take place in 2025.

This effort is part of a continuous process started in 2018 that has allowed stabilize nearly 30,000 positions in the SAS. Through the offers corresponding to the years 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, more than 15,500 people have taken possession of a permanent place. Also noteworthy is the temporary employment stabilization offer in 2021, which included 14,371 positions, distributed in 8,367 by competitive system and 6,004 by competitive examination.

Inclusion and accessibility

The Board’s commitment to labor inclusion is reflected in the reservation of 10% of places for people with disabilities. This percentage is distributed as 7% for people with a degree of disability equal to or greater than 33%, 2% for those with intellectual disabilities and 1% for people with mental illness. If these places are not filled, they will be accumulated in future calls up to a limit of 10%, and those not awarded will go to the general quota for free access or internal promotion.

As indicated by the Junta de Andalucía, the consolidation of employment in the SAS, in addition to benefiting professionals, strengthens the quality of the public health system. “This planning reflects the firm commitment to a more stable, accessible and robust public health system,” they explained.