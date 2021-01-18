The Board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah awarded the wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, President of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, an honorary doctorate, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah, in recognition of her humanitarian and social achievements The mission is locally, regionally and internationally, and its pioneering and qualitative initiatives, including its establishment of the Sharjah Women’s Club and the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, which oversees a network of important institutions and associations that serve the social sector in the Emirate of Sharjah and enjoy the generous sponsorship and follow-up of Her Highness.

The Supreme Council for Family Affairs participates in decision-making processes and in legislation related to women, children, the family and youth. The council also supervises vital institutions, including the Sharjah City for Human Services, which provide education, care, training and rehabilitation to people with special needs, family development centers, and the Department of Culture and Information, The Child Safety Department, the Health Education Department, in addition to many associations.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi has also established over the past decade many institutions such as: the “Riyada” Training Center for Training and Development, the Sharjah Businesswomen Council, and the Big Heart Foundation, in addition to its support for many humanitarian institutions.

This came during His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah presiding over the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the University of Sharjah, Monday afternoon, at his office at the university.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah praised the excellence of the University of Sharjah in overcoming the negative effects of the Covid-19 virus epidemic on educational systems.

His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, welcomed the new members of the Board of Trustees, noting that they will form an addition to the university’s march and its progress by activating and expanding their roles and creativity on a larger scale in proportion to the position that the University of Sharjah has attained from progress and success. His Highness also thanked the members whose membership in the Council had expired. .

His Highness extended his thanks and appreciation to the Director of the University of Sharjah, Dr. Hamid Majool Al-Nuaimi and his work team for his and his work team’s contribution to the development and progress of the university at the local, regional and global levels and in its various works, especially in the fields of scientific research.

His Highness expressed his pride and pride in the many achievements of the Sharjah Academy for Space and Astronomical Science and Technology, which is supervised by the University of Sharjah, which he said included the discovery of two asteroids and the accreditation of the Sharjah Astronomical Observatory as a global observatory relied upon by the International Astronomical Union in monitoring small celestial bodies.

The members of the Board of Trustees thanked His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University of Sharjah, for the interest he attaches to supporting the university’s development, stressing that his highness’s financial and moral support and support for the council’s approval of the projects, plans and ideas presented by the university in addition to his support for the university’s management in all that it seeks A mechanism to enhance the march of progress at all levels is the basis for strengthening the university’s march and its firm progress.

The council approved the minutes of its previous meeting, for the council to approve the external auditor’s report for the year 2019/2020, and the university’s financial report.

It also adopted a proposal on research grants for multidisciplinary research “large projects”, and a proposal on a project to attract, interest and develop the skills of Emirati youth graduates of postgraduate studies, especially doctorates, through various training and social aspects to become scientists, researchers and innovators. It also approved the strategic plan of the University of Sharjah, and the scientific research process in University of Sharjah, continuing education and business in the fall semester 20/21 and a report on Sharjah Oasis for Technology and Innovation.

The Board approved the report of the Compliance and Internal Audit Committee and the Charter of the Compliance and Internal Audit Committee, as well as a number of promotions for faculty members and a number of proposed new academic programs, which are Doctor of Philosophy in Mechanical Engineering, Doctor of Philosophy in Medical Education, and Bachelor of Law (in English).

The Board of Trustees also approved a proposal to establish a medical journal at the university, another proposal on the subject of a practicing professor as an academic rank, and another proposal on the recognition of the final qualification in specialization for academic ranks, and the graduation of students who completed the graduation requirements for bachelor’s and diploma programs in the summer semester of 2019/2020 was approved ( 188 male and female students + 128 students = a total of 316 male and female students), and for the fall semester 2020/2021, their number is (545 male and female students + 284 students, so the total is: 829 male and female students).

The Council heard a report on the latest developments and achievements of the University of Sharjah, including the approval of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to host a headquarters for the Regional Center for Theoretical Physics in the country under the name: (Sharjah Regional Center for Theoretical Physics).

The report referred to the university’s five-year strategic plan 2019-2024, which the university launched in the fall of 2019/2020.

He indicated the great progress achieved by the university and its arrival to this prominent position as a distinguished institution in higher education and scientific research in light of the great interest it receives from His Highness, Ruler of Sharjah, President of the University.

The report also dealt with the stages of establishing Sharjah Technology and Innovation Oasis as a free zone authority and its objectives include: implementing applied scientific research, developing economic knowledge projects, proposing educational and training programs, encouraging investment by companies and bodies, and supporting and encouraging innovation and creative environmental systems.

Then the report touched on the University of Sharjah’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, indicating that it successfully dealt with this sudden and unusual situation and continued in all its activities and work by adopting various technological methods and working remotely. Education continued without interruption as classes and exams were completed according to the academic calendar. Announcer, all research activities as well as administrative and accreditation continued, using appropriate mechanisms and technologies.

During the meeting, the latest construction developments that took place at the university were reviewed, including the establishment of the College of Computing and Informatics and the completion of the corridor project that allows for a smooth and comfortable movement from one area to another on the campus, and the university is also working on a modern communication technology project for the Internet and completely new dining halls and activity facilities have been completed. It will also help students to collaborate, socialize, and experience the opportunity to live on a campus that prides itself on cultural excellence and social cooperation.

On the university’s achievements through its supervision of the Sharjah Academy for Space and Astronomy Science and Technology, the university has made notable global achievements this year, most notably the organization of community activities that were conducted in the field and through the Internet, the establishment of a radio station, the completion of 80% of the construction of the Sharjah Sat 1 satellite (CubeSat), and the discovery Asteroids “under approval by the International Astronomical Union”.

The university was classified according to the international evaluation organizations for universities with excellent performance in international appearance (diversity of students, faculty members, researchers, and employees), and it has stable performance in industry income for research and development.

The report pointed to the current and future research plan on Covid-19, as the university has made great progress in terms of producing research outputs and contributing to achieving the mission of the University of Sharjah and its vision in the field of scientific research and development. These areas included increasing the number of publications in world famous scientific journals, and concluding cooperation agreements with Internal and external partners, production and registration of patents.

In addition, large-scale research publications and research proposals have been issued to solve research problems related to the Covid-19 virus in all fields of medical and health sciences, computing and engineering, and the humanities and social sciences, and the university has also obtained many important external grants from various financing bodies and institutions.

The report also touched on community participation, as more than 200 students from Faculties of Medicine and Health Sciences contributed to serving patients alongside frontline soldiers.

The Director of the University of Sharjah, Dr. Hamid Majool Al-Nuaimi, reviewed the achievements of the University of Sharjah, including Scopus statistics for the published research of the University of Sharjah compared to the most important universities in the country, which showed that the University of Sharjah is in the very advanced centers in scientific research.

The university director indicated that all university programs are accredited by the Academic Accreditation Authority of the Ministry of Education in the country, amounting to 110 programs (15 PhDs, 38 Masters, 2 Postgraduate diplomas, 55 Bachelor’s).

There are 35 programs under completion (6 PhD, 19 Masters, 9 Bachelor’s, 1 Postgraduate Diploma), indicating that the percentage of international academic accreditation from the university’s programs reached 45%, indicating that the university seeks to obtain academic accreditation for all its programs internationally from international bodies. The university plans to have all of its programs accredited by the Association of South American Universities (SACS).

He also indicated that the university is implementing a comprehensive plan to prepare and improve the skills of faculty members from among the citizens of the country as teachers, researchers, scientists and innovators, and this will include appropriate employment for them, guidance, continuous development, and attending conferences and other related activities.

Noting that the university gives priority to recruiting university graduates and provides them with opportunities for professional development and training.

Regarding the laboratories, he said that the university has 110 educational interactive laboratories, 46 research laboratories, 100 simulation laboratories and 60 computer laboratories, and fifteen dental chairs have been added to serve the four Master of Dentistry programs, bringing the total number in the college and hospital to 154 dental chairs.

And that four new pharmaceutical laboratories have been established in medical colleges, and three new laboratories to support the mechanical, nuclear and sustainable energy programs, and new laboratories have been added to serve the emerging master’s programs in the fields of dentistry and diabetes and a new information technology laboratory has been established in cooperation with Huawei, where educational laboratories implemented the curriculum. Hybrid to ensure continuity of practical lectures.

The meeting was attended by the former Executive Director of Arabic Language and Emirati Studies at Higher Colleges of Technology, Dr. Brigadier Obaid Ali bin Butti Al Muhairi, CEO of Sharjah Islamic Bank Muhammad Abdullah, member of the Sharjah Executive Council, Chairman of the Human Resources Department, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadim, and Chairman of the Sharjah Private Education Authority. Dr. Muhdhafa Al-Hashemi, Head of the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Muhammad Al Qasimi, Noura Ahmed Al-Numan, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah Dr. Khawla Abdul Rahman Al-Mulla, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority Saeed Sultan Al-Jio Al-Suwaidi, Legal Adviser and Head of the Legal Department of the Government of Sharjah Consultant Dr. Mansour Muhammad bin Nassar, Professor of Administrative and Constitutional Law at the Sharjah Academy of Police Sciences, Prof. Jacquemont, President of the University of Ottawa-Canada, Prof. Guenter Meyer, Director of the Center for Research in Arab World Affairs, University of Mainz – Germany, President of the German Society for Middle Eastern Studies, Prof. Alexander Koleshov, President of the Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology – Russia, Prof. Kamal Yousef Al-Toumi Professor of Mechanical Engineering and Associate Director of the Center for Pure Water and Clean Energy at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) / America, Prof. Mohamed Sayegh is Senior Adviser for Research in the Middle East and North Africa, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, USA, Former Executive Vice President / Dean of the College of Medicine, Professor of Medicine and Immunology at the American University of Beirut, Lebanon, Regional Ambassador and Chair of the Steering Committee of the AAHCI Office In the Middle East, Prof. Abdullah Hussein Malkawi, Director of Fahd Bin Sultan University in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prof. Martin Bestaro, Assistant Deputy Director of the University of Leicester for Strategic Scientific Projects, Director of the Leicester Institute for Space and Earth Observation, Professor of Astrophysics and Space Sciences at the University of Leicester in Britain, and Prof. Dr. Hamid Majoul Al-Nuaimi, Director of the University of Sharjah, President of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences.





