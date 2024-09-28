Home page policy

Press Split

The board of the Green Youth NRW has also now announced that it is leaving the party (archive photo). © Jens Kalaene/dpa

It was a bang when the federal executive committee of the Green Youth announced that they would be leaving the party. The political direction no longer suits him. Now the NRW leadership is following the youth organization.

Düsseldorf – As the fourth state executive of the Green Youth, the one from North Rhine-Westphalia has announced that it will be leaving the party. At the next state general meeting, all eight board members would not run again, the management body announced in a press release. The Greens did not pursue left-wing policies as they were actually required – “too often poor compromises are made instead of clearly standing up for social improvements,” was the reasoning behind it. “We no longer want to stick our necks out for policies that we find wrong.”

Last week, the federal executive board of the Green Youth announced its withdrawal from the party, followed by the executive boards of the youth organization in Bavaria, Rhineland-Palatinate and Lower Saxony. The current federal executive board wants to found a new left-wing movement instead. dpa