The plenary session will take place next Tuesday, February 9, in the Regional Assembly, just 24 hours before the president of the Community, Fernando López Miras, appears at the request of the Mixed Group to report on the measures to address the third wave of the pandemic Board of Spokespersons in the Regional Assembly. / AR

The Board of Spokespersons of the Regional Assembly convened this Friday an extraordinary plenary session that will be held next Tuesday, February 9, starting at 10 am, to vote on the possible constitution of two special investigation commissions. The first initiative was presented by the Citizens Parliamentary Group and it is the proposal to create a special commission to investigate the application of the vaccination protocol against covid-19 in the Region of Murcia.

The second initiative was presented by the Socialist Parliamentary Group and it is a proposal to create a special investigation commission on the vaccination process against Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia (PCCI-016). Next week, two plenary sessions will be held in just 24 hours, since on Wednesday, the 10th, the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, will appear at the request of the Mixed Group, to report on the measures to face the third wave of the pandemic and the consequences derived from it.