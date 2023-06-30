The Board of Spokespersons of the Regional Assembly will meet next Monday, July 3, to order the dates for the Investiture Debate, once the Board of the Chamber, in its meeting held yesterday morning, took notice of both of the proposal formulated by the president of the Regional Assembly, Visitación Martínez, as well as the acceptance by the acting head of the regional Executive and deputy of the Popular Parliamentary Group, Fernando López Miras.

Thus, the spokespersons of the groups will have the power to set the date of the debate. The Popular Party will have to come to an agreement with another group, since it does not have a majority in this body, where the vote is weighted.

The Investiture Plenary will consist of two sessions. In the first, the candidate for the presidency of the Community will present his government program and request the confidence of the Chamber. On the second day, the parliamentary spokesmen will respond to his speech and the candidate will have the right to reply. The debate will end with a vote. If the applicant does not obtain an absolute majority (23 yeses), another plenary session will be convened 48 hours later. In this, the candidate has the simple majority (more yes than no).

See also Erick Elera and Allison Pastor: when did they meet and how did their love story begin? The PP will have to agree with another group to establish the days, since it does not have a majority in this body

In the event that he cannot be invested, the president of the Assembly must carry out a new round of consultations. If, two months after the second vote, no deputy has obtained the confidence of the Chamber to become president of the Community, the Assembly will be dissolved and new regional elections will be held.

On the other hand, during the meeting of the Bureau of the Regional Assembly, the deputies that the four parliamentary groups have designated to integrate the Permanent Deputation and the eight permanent parliamentary commissions were also informed. The constitution of these parliamentary bodies is scheduled for next Monday, July 3, in the case of the Permanent Deputation, while the commissions will do so between Tuesday, July 4, and Wednesday, July 5.

The Permanent Deputation and the commissions will also be constituted next week

The members of the Bureau also agreed on the distribution of spaces for the parliamentary groups, after the previous hearings held at the meeting of the Board of Spokespersons last Monday.

Distribution of spaces



Thus, the Popular Parliamentary Group (21 deputies) will maintain the same offices as to date on the fourth floor of the annex building, adding the left area of ​​the third floor. The right zone of this same floor is maintained for the Mixed Parliamentary Group (2 deputies).

The Socialist Parliamentary Group (13 deputies) maintains the same premises as up to now, on the first floor. And for its part, the Vox Parliamentary Group (9 deputies) will occupy the offices located on the second floor of the main building.