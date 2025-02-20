The General Secretary of Social Services, Inclusion, Children and Family, Teresa Angulo, presented this Thursday the Digital Competitions for Childhood (CODI)whose objective is the formation of minors, adolescents and young people at risk of digital exclusion, “and provide them with essential digital skills for their development, in an increasingly digitized world.”

This project, launched by the Ministry of Health and Social Services has been funded through the EU recovery, transformation and resilience plan, with a budget of 1,225,000 euros.

The program has explained Angulo, seeks to strengthen Technological skillsreduce the digital gap and promote a safe and responsible use of the Internet and is aimed at children between 9 and 17 years old already 18 -year -olds who have been in the minor protection system of the Board of Extremadura.

The courses, up to 30 hours durationthey will be taught in educational centers that wish to adhere to the program, during extra -school hours and in holiday periods, and is expected, Angulo has commented, that a total of 6,330 students participate, of which 4,162 will be in Badajoz and 2,168 in Cáceres.

The general secretary has announced that “there are many educational centers that have shown interest in joining” and added that “each center can offer up to five courses at different times to facilitate participation.”

The Courses will be free And they will include computers, tablets and didactic material and will be developed, has indicated, through an interactive educational platform based on narratives and reinforcement learning, with challenges according to the age of the students.

Teresa Angulo has confirmed that the company Mains Jobs will teach the 422 courses, “which will be translated at 12,600”; that will be a total of 28 professionals Those responsible for teaching digital skills to students and that these, at the end of the aforementioned activities, will receive an official certificate of their participation.

They will be addressed topics such as the identification of risks and protection of personal data; the prevention of the abuse of screens and social networks; good practices and digital time management; the cyberbullying, threats and vulnerabilities; Identification of reliable information; and the creation of digital content such as videos, podcasts and professional profiles.

He explained that digital skills include knowledge and skills to use Internet safely and respectful; Identify reliable information and distinguish it from the false; create and share digital content; solve problems with technological tools; and communicate and protect privacy in digital environments.

Has also indicated that the program will allow families to accompany their children in the use of technology; Identify online risks, “such as cyberbullying and false news”; Promote a balanced use of screens; and use educational digital tools.

In his opinion, CODI is not only a training program, but an opportunity for thousands of minors to acquire key digital skills, overcome access barriers and use technology safely and effectively.

Teresa Angulo has encouraged educational centers and families to join this initiative, “free”, which “will allow our children and young people to prepare better for their digital future.”