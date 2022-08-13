Dubai (Etihad)

Brigadier Abdullah bin Khadim Suroor Al-Maasem, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Stations, chaired the periodic meeting of the Council, which was held at Al Khawaneej Police Station, in the presence of directors of police stations, members of the Council, and a number of officers from different departments.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Abdullah Khadem Al-Maasim stressed the importance of the police stations coming out with permanent and continuous development projects and proposals with the aim of developing the police work system, noting that the police stations were able to unify their efforts and work in a team spirit to achieve the strategic directions of Dubai Police, represented in “A safe city, happiness.” Society, innovation in capabilities”, in addition to seeking to strengthen the relationship with various internal and external partners, and develop the work system in a way that enhances security and safety in society.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadim explained that the council aims to provide services that meet the aspirations of customers and make them happy in accordance with the best international practices in the police field, both criminal and traffic, in addition to strengthening communication between police stations, and developing security plans that look forward and use artificial intelligence systems, in order to enhance strategic goals.

The meeting reviewed the most important statistics and achievements of the Council during the second quarter of this year, including the achievement of 18 achievements, including preparing development and future plans for 2022, holding workshops for the use of the memory fingerprint device, circulating the guide, updating the unified center system, and forming a working team to review the ISO procedures for police stations. And other other accomplishments. The Council has also implemented 8 initiatives, including the On Your Path initiative, Safe Roads initiative, Happiness groups, security of labor areas, the Peace Goodness Initiative, and the Safe Homes initiative. Eight work mechanisms were developed, 174 suggestions were received, and 20 work procedures were followed up. 8 meetings were held.