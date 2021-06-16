The soap opera between the player Nicolas Bendetti and the Eagles of America it could come to an end. And it is that after the speculations that put the Colombian footballer out, everything seems to indicate that he will continue in the club at the beginning of the Opening Tournament 2021, this at the request of the Argentine coach Santiago Solari.
With the departure of the player Sergio Díaz, the American team has been left with 10 full places for foreigners. Much has been said about the permanence of Nicolas Benedetti in the ‘Nest’, who, if he continued in Solari’s squad, America would be left with the desire to go abroad in search of another reinforcement.
“Nico wants to continue growing internationally and for now he is ruled out. He has two and a half more years of contract with the team. We have always been open to any sporting possibility that benefits Nicolás. Today the only information is that he must return to the institution to do the preseason like any player in the club. The coaching staff takes this into account and the club is very happy with him. Unfortunately he has had a series of injuries that have prevented him from continuing, but for the rest, we are 100% with the club and with the coaching staff, “said a source in Radio Cali.
And it is that the extreme has not done well at the club. After the injuries and the extra-court scandals that have arisen, the Azulcremas high command had requested his departure, however, in the absence of a buyer to pay for their services, they have decided to give him a vote of confidence to stay.
The 24-year-old footballer has a two-and-a-half-year contract with America. Also, and according to the Transfermarkt portal, its market value is around 2.5 million dollars. In the team he has played a total of 41 games, which are summarized in 7 goals and 3 passes to goal.
