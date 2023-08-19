arrived at Monterrey Soccer Club in 2015, from each to the Opening tournament corresponding to that pipe. The staunch rival: the UANL Tigershad broken the transfer market after finalizing the pass of André-Pierre Gignac, who came as the second best scorer in the French league, above figures such as Edinson Cavani or Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
What do the Tigres have to do with the signing of Rogelio Funes Mori and his history with Monterrey? But those who read this note and live in Nuevo León will understand that in this small ‘ranchito’ Tigres always has to do with Rayados and Rayados always has to do with Tigres. So, if Rogelio Funes Mori and André-Pierre Gignac arrived in the same tournament, the comparison would be inevitable.
Individually, both scored eleven goals in their first tournament. The problem was that Rayados didn’t even qualify for the league, while Tigres entered fifth and came out champion. André-Pierre Gignac scored four goals at the big party, anticipating a bit how things would be from then on.
More than eight years have passed since then, and although both are the all-time top scorers for their respective teams, the big difference between one and the other lies in the finals won. And it is that, while Gignac has won five league titles with Tigres, Funes Mori has only taken one Olympic lap in all the years he has been playing in Mexico, and he has not managed to win goalscoring either.
All of the aforementioned, added to the fact that Rogelio is not going through the best moment, has caused the board to begin to lose faith in the “Twin” a bit, so his days at the Monterrey Football Club could be numbered. with everything and the injury of Germán Berterame.
