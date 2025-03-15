



The Junta de Andalucía insists that It is the administration that is making more effort to guarantee access to housing in the Autonomous Community.

This was revealed yesterday from the Ministry of Development, articulation of the territory and housing in the … WELCOME HOME ROOM, where they presented a map with the protected homes that have been promoted since 2019.

Specifically, according to the data of the Ministry directed by Rocío Díaz, the construction of protected housing in Andalusia has been tripled, with 12,000 homes from 2019 to the third quarter of 2024.

At that time, according to the aforementioned Ministry, aid lines have been promoted that so far They had not launched, such as subsidies who have raided the way to public and private promoters for the construction of housing for rent at affordable price.

According to the map, 140 promotions have been made in the eight Andalusian provinces thanks to subsidies for about 300 million euros. Thus, according to the Board 11 promotions of 263 homes have been launched in Almería with subsidies of 11.5 million euros; 22 promotions with 714 in the province of Cádiz for 34 million euros; In Córdoba they would be 23 promotions with 248 homes for 12 million euros; in Granada 11 promotions with 393 homes worth 13 million; in Huelva 9 processes of 224 homes worth 8 million; In Jaén they would be another 9 with 58 homes for 2.7 million; In Malaga 20 promotions with 1,050 homes worth 65 million and in Seville 35 promotions with 3,340 homes for 151 million.

Counselor Rocío Díaz said yesterday that the goal is «Follow this path and reinforce it with measures such as the law decree That we have approved, with which we want to increase the supply of housing at affordable prices, with 20,000 housing protected in five years. A bet that translates into a global investment that can exceed 4.2 billion euros until 2029 ».











