The Minister of Culture and Sports, Patricia del Pozohas presented at the facilities of the High Performance Center Cear La Cartuja the Framework Protocol for the protection of minor people against violence in sportswith which it is intended to protect and serve children and adolescents who participate in sports activities in Andalusia and that they can be faced with a situation of physical or psychic violence. Del Pozo has pointed out, in an act to which they have attended Presidents of Clubs, Federations and Athletesthat “from the Board we are convinced that violence in sport has no place, so its eradication is the main objective of the Ministry of Culture and Sports.” “We have to ensure that children who practice sports in Andalusia can have safe activities, being as important prevention as the response to situations of violence,” he added.

The protocol, the third that is promoted nationwide – after the communities of the Basque Country and Galicia– It has, among its purposes, to achieve safe and protective environments for childhood and adolescence in the sports activities of Andalusia, build a basic protection framework that serves as a reference, prevent situations of violencetrain the priority groups that work in these sports activities and implement in practice the implications collected in the Organic Law 8/2021, of June 4of integral protection to childhood and adolescence against violence (Lopivi).

Thus, from awareness, training between workers of sports entities and prevention, through communication to athletes, family and sports professionals, and the coordination of all those involved «is intended Promote the necessary tools for this scourge to be eradicated definitively», Said the Minister of Culture and Sports, who stressed that” it is everyone’s job and that it will benefit Andalusian society as a whole. ”

This action protocol for the Protection of minors against violence in sportwhich will be applied to the entire Andalusian territorial scope, will be mandatory for sports with minors, as well as those other activities derived and/or necessary for its realization, except when carried out in the educational field within the teaching centers, in which the center plan will be applied. The initiative, which will be used from different denunciation channels, such as the Telephone on situations of child abuse (900 851 818) or the European direct line for childhood and adolescence aid (116111)requires the existence in sports entities in the figure of the delegate of protection of minor persons, who will have to have the training enforceable to properly address the possible situations of physical or psychic violence.









Protection delegates

Among its functions, Delegates will deal with protecting minors who participate in sports and leisure activities of their sports entity of all kinds of violenceadopting or recommending the action measures that proceed, while entrusted with the mission of instructing and processing the information files that correspond to situations of violence, in order to proceed to communicate them to the corresponding authorities.

These delegates have on their disposal for free online training aimed at both awareness and the performance of their functions in the ANDALUZ INSTITUTE OF THE ATPORTand. Specifically, this agency that has already enabled the basic course of awareness and protection of the child in the face of violence in sport, with information about the deadlines, the contents and the registration form for those interested.

Once approved and presented publicly, The Ministry of Culture and Sports will deal with the dissemination of the protocol between the entities that they dedicate or promote sports with minors, as well as the constitution of a monitoring commission that closely follows the implementation of the measure. In parallel, interested entities have to make the appointment of protection delegates before July 1.

The event has attended the general secretary for sport, Isabel Sánchez; the general director of sport systems and values, Mariola Rusand the general director of events and sports facilities, Gorka Lerchundiin addition to the general director of Children, Adolescence and Youth of the Board, Francisco José Morathe representative of the Minors Prosecutor’s Office, Javier Lópezand the Delegate of Sports of the City of Seville, Silvia Pozo. The former Spanish former Waterpolista has also intervened, Pedro García Aguadoparticipant in the Mentoria ‘Mentor 10’ program, who has stressed the importance of this initiative, in which the essential values ​​of sport are enhanced, such as companionship. He also pointed out that in this program the participants, based on the experience of professional athletes, They learn to work frustration, personal overcoming and daily work.