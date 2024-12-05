The BNG “unrolls” in the Parliament of Galicia the 1,579 contracts signed by the Xunta with the company of Feijóo’s sister

It happened in the Parliament of Galicia, during the commission that investigates possible irregularities in contracts between the Xunta and relatives of senior officials of the Galician Government. While the head of purchasing for the Galician Health Service (Sergas), Alberto Baz, appeared, the BNG deputy Oscar Insua displayed a roll of paper with the list of contracts signed between 2018 and 2023 by the regional administration with the company Eulen. , where the sister of the president of the PP, Micaela Núñez Feijóo, is responsible for the northwest zone.

With this gesture, Insua intended to denounce the concealment, by the PP, of documentation on the minor contracts signed between Eulen and the Xunta, since what they provided for the commission is, in his opinion, “incomplete, not objective and does not say the whole truth.” “They are the contracts of Mr. Feijóo and Rueda,” he stressed, and that is why “they have to be in this commission, to be able to draw conclusions in accordance with the real documentation that is in the Xunta.” Instead of the files, according to the Block, it is only offering the hiring lists.

The nationalist deputy once again referred to the 1,311 minor contracts worth almost 5 million Euros with Eulen. After questioning before Baz the legality of the minor contracts that present “others” as the object of purchase, he mentioned those agreements to which the BNG could have access: those that are published on the Xunta’s contract platform between 2018 and 2023. The rest, although they requested them in the commission, “the PP refuses to give them to us.”

In the list of awards in recent years there are, according to Insua, 69,452 contracts for “laboratory material” worth 297 million euros; 72,423 for “other medical supplies” for another 600 million; 271,656 contracts for 1,600 million with the concept “pharmaceutical products and medical supplies” or nearly eight thousand contracts for 11.2 million and the object of “other supply”. “There are even 12,000 minor contracts worth 31 million euros where it simply says ‘other’ and refers to Sergas contracts.”