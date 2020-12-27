From the Richelieu quadrilateral, the historic location of 2 e arrondissement of Paris, at the François-Mitterrand site, in the 13 e, via the shelves of the Arsenal, in the 4 e, Sophie Jovillard guides us in a National Library of France with unsuspected richness.

“It is the memory of our society. “

A few figures immediately allow us to grasp the monumental importance of the preserved heritage. The BNF contains, in its entrails, 40 million documents, including 15.5 million books and printed matter, the same quantity for prints and photographs, and 370,000 manuscripts. “She is the guardian of invaluable treasures, which tell our story, our illustrious thinkers, scientists, writers or artists. It is the memory of our society ”, sums up the presenter from the first minutes.

Places usually closed to the public

Do we know that, on a daily basis, by virtue of the “legal deposit”, instituted by François Ier in 1537, the BNF collects thousands of new books and periodicals? It is thanks to this device that such resounding press articles as the “J’accuse” by Zola, one of the “Pieces of history” that Sophie Jovillard allows us to rediscover. The camera takes the viewer to places usually closed to the public, in particular the reserve of so-called “remarkable” books. Gutenberg’s Bible, which is said to have lasted nearly two years, is one of them. Other rooms house recently acquired manuscripts, such as this little diary scribbled by the hand of Marcel Proust, obtained at auction in 2013.

But the BNF is not just written. There are, for example, numismatic collections dating back to Louis XIV, or even, in a completely different register, the famous black dress of Edith Piaf. By highlighting all these “treasures”, the documentary travels through the centuries, in a somewhat disjointed, sometimes sketchy way, but always with the aim of stimulating curiosity.