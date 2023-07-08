Andy van der Meyde’s BMW XM has been given a facelift by the neighbour. Unfortunately, it didn’t look like an accomplished plastic surgeon.

Andy van der Meyde lives in the world where a little Nip and Tuck is quite normal. Time waits for no one and gravity applies to all. To remain a little patent, the knife can offer a solution. Now Andy’s BMW XM was still quite fresh. But the neighbor in the sunny resort where Andy is staying was apparently not charmed by the looks of BMW’s super SUV. That’s why he ‘forgot’ the handbrake of his own car. That’s how it went by accident. At least that’s his story. Yes Yes.

The consequences for the hated and beloved SUV are severe. So without lamp units and huge grille it looks like a crashed… X5. The good news, however, is that both Andy and the neighbor can laugh about it. The new René van der Gijp (at least, potentially) is characteristically fooling around with the kibble pilot on Instagram. And oh well, the sun is shining, life is good. Looks like there won’t be any nonsense between the two. It’s always nice when the person who wrecks your car doesn’t have one Karen appears to be.

The advantage for Andy is also that BMW dealer Dusseldorp has immediately arranged a new thick BMW for him. As is known, the former Ajax man is supported by this car farmer. BMW products have also been featured for some time in the series of short conversations that Andy makes with various professional footballers. Van der Meyde and his colleagues can therefore continue immediately. Given the location of the residence, an 8-Series convertible would also be nice. Although you have to keep applying sunscreen and stuff. Whose deed.

