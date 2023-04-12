BMW has officially presented the XM Label Red. To be honest, we don’t really know where to start. And not in a good way. So let’s make it easy on ourselves and start with the numbers that belong to those gigantic red-outlined kidneys. Because what makes the Label Red different from the standard XM is the power.

The V8 in the XM for the makeup produces 653 hp and 800 Nm. The Label Red adds 95 hp and 200 Nm of torque. For the lesser calculators: the hybrid eight-cylinder produces 748 hp and 1,000 Nm in the Label Red. Just put it down. The extra power comes entirely from the tickled 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine. The top speed is limited to 250 km/h (290 km/h if you go for the M-drivers package) and the 0-100 time shrinks to 3.8 seconds.

Before we forget, the 25.7-kWh battery should still allow you to drive fully electric between 75 and 83 kilometers. But you don’t come here for that information, do you? Chances are you’re here for the look of the BMX XM Label Red and especially its accents in the color ‘Toronto Red’. BMW says that the Label Red is ‘designed for customers who want a bold, eye-catching design’. We have to agree with BMW on that. It is certainly bold and striking.

The price of the BMW XM Label Red

Only 500 units will be built for the whole world. For the Netherlands, BMW uses a suggested retail price of 203,700 euros. This makes it 28,558 euros more expensive than the standard XM at its presentation. Each one gets those bold and eye-catching red kidneys, a numbered plaque inside, special ‘Frozen Carbon Black’ paint, special red badging and a red and black interior. Make half the roof white and you have Cruella De Vil on wheels.

BMW says nothing about suspension or brake upgrades to deal with the extra power of the 2,700-pound SUV. That doesn’t matter, because soon we will get a demonstration of the dynamics of the BMW XM Label Red. On June 25, he will be at the start of the Pikes Peak hill climb with Matt Mullins behind the wheel. The big question then is: is the XM Label Red faster than the Lamborghini Urus?