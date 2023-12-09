BMW Italia renews the BMW Space in Courmayeur for the 2023/2024 winter season, a place dedicated to the brand experience, culture, lifestyle and innovation.

The initiative was born last year in the wake of the success of the House Of BMW in Milan and aims to transfer the same spirit of relationship with the market to the unique and evocative context of the Alps.

The BMW Space is located in the welcoming lounge of the Grand Hotel Royal e Golf in Courmayeur, offering a refined and charming environment. This space will open to the public on 7 December 2023 and will remain open until April 2024, offering a series of lifestyle events and presentations of new BMW models, starting with the new BMW X2, the car that first introduced the concept of Sports Activity Coupé (SAC) in the premium compact segment and now, with the second generation, it is even more unique, sporty and innovative, also in the fully electric BMW iX2 variant.

In line with the group’s approach to valorisation of the quality of relationships with people, Spazio BMW presents itself as a place to live and share experiences, meet people and immerse yourself in the universe of the brand. It will be possible to participate in test drive activities organized in the location, both on the road and on the snow and ice track, to test the performance and reliability of BMW vehicles in a unique and evocative environment.

The presence of BMW in Courmayeur is completed with the sponsorship of the Courmayeur Ski and Snowboard School, strengthening the brand’s commitment to promoting sport as an integral part of a healthy and dynamic lifestyle.

