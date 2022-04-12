The BMW M3 Touring is coming, and that’s quite a thing for the German brand. For years they flirted with the idea of ​​an M3 for families, but the M division never managed to convince the board of directors. Until then. Because anticipation is the best fun, BMW regularly publishes videos with new information about the new Touring. For the latest video, they invite M product manager Hagen Franke to chat.

Franke is straight to the point and simply says about the Nürburgring times: ‘We want to break records.’ The BMW M3 Touring is set to become the fastest station wagon on the Nürburgring. But what is the current record holder? And does the new M3 have enough to offer to beat this competitor?

No official record for station wagons at the Nürburgring

The Nürburgring keeps track of all records and which cars they have set. The ‘fastest station wagon’ is not one of these records. There is, for example, the ‘Executive Cars’ category, in which the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S is the fastest. Or is this a ‘Mid-range Car’, a group led by the Jaguar XE SV Project 8? Or will BMW do what Skoda did at the time: claim a record in an unrecognized category?

There is a clear opponent

They will have to work out the details, but there is an obvious opponent. In 2017, Mercedes announced that the AMG E 63 S Estate did a round of Green Hell in 7 minutes and 45.19 seconds. That’s about as fast as a Mègane RS Trophy-R, but over 15 seconds slower than a Panamera Turbo S (not the station wagon version).

The Mercedes-AMG E 63 S has 612 hp, which is probably about 100 hp more than the BMW M3 Touring. However, the Mercedes is a segment larger, which can have a serious impact on the technical Nürburgring. In any case, BMW seems confident, although we do not think that the fastest production car overalls on the ‘Ring, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS MR (6:43,300), has a lot to fear. We are very curious.