The BMW M3 Touring cannot be towed. In fact, it’s such a ridiculous success it’s almost insane.

It took a while, but finally there is a BMW M3 Touring. For five generations, BMW has kept fans of sporty stations waiting. Or well, six even if you count the E21. But there was neither an M3 nor a Touring. So yeah, we can’t really count that.

Once before, BMW came really close to introducing the M3 Touring. That was in the heyday of the epic E46. BMW officially made an M3 prototype of this. But unfortunately that was it. Real fanatics had to turn to conversion projects or opt for the larger M5 Touring. But it was also made purely on the basis of the E34 and E61. BMW was never really generous with M GmbH products in station form anyway.

But yes, now there is the G81 M3 Touring, based on the G2x 3-Series. Unfortunately only with xDrive, but well, that apparently does not spoil the fun for buyers. BMW M GmbH honcho and also Dutchman Frank van Meel does out of the blue that the demand for the BMW M3 Touring is so great that production capacity in Munich has been expanded. But that the waiting list for customers is nevertheless only getting longer. After all, demand is still significantly greater than production capacity.

The success of the M3 Touring could, according to BMW Blog, mean that BMW will also build an M3 CS Touring. It would then take over many of the goodies of the M3 CS sedan, logically. Recently went @wouter drove it for a bit and he was completely blown away by it. BMW’s consideration would not be so much whether they can sell them, but rather whether they have the capacity to build them.

There is no hard limit on how many M3 Tourings there will be. But van Meel seems to be issuing a tentative warning that customers should be quick. After all, you don’t know how things will go with BMW’s M products. In principle, the current M3 could/continue until 2027/2028. But perhaps BMW will pull the plug sooner in favor of a new M product with a plug based on the New Class. A caller is faster!

