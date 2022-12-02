This tuned BMW is part of the F&F-family. The orange coupe with broad shoulders shows what the M division has to offer in terms of M Performance parts. The special M parts came out in October and BMW is now tipping them all onto an M2 for the motor show in Essen. The carbon fiber parts must have a ‘positive effect on the aerodynamic properties.’ Ah.

What immediately stands out are the new parts on the front bumper, but also take a look at the side skirts, diffuser and huge rear wing. You can also get a titanium exhaust that saves you eight kilos compared to the standard exhaust. Oh, and the six-in-line engine with 460 hp will also sound better. Not unimportant.

Nothing else changes to the specifications of the BMW M2. The power still goes to the rear wheels and the top speed remains limited to 250 km / h. We do not yet know whether the performance of the M Performance parts will improve. A sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes the normal M2 in 4.3 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h takes 13.5 seconds.

M Performance parts for the interior

Inside, the BMW also has some adjustments. There is a new color and even an armrest and knee pads with BMW M on it. According to BMW, these should help with ‘sporty, ambitious driving’. During the car show in Essen, BMW will also show some M Performance parts of the M3 Touring, M240i, i4 M50 and M135i. Maybe worth tearing up to Essen to have a look?