One of the pioneering models in the premium compact segment is entering its fourth generation. The new BMW 1 Series has sharpened its profile as the sportiest vehicle in the competitive environment. Highly efficient engines with 48-volt mild hybrid technology and a production process designed to conserve resources and recycle materials optimize sustainability throughout the entire product life cycle.

The premiere of the new BMW 1 Series marks the beginning of a new chapter in the brand’s successful 20-year history in the compact segment. The new generation of the model will also be manufactured at the BMW Group plant in Leipzig.

The new BMW 1 Series, with a surprisingly flat front and much lower than its predecessor, shows its sporty character more than ever. The wide, forward-facing BMW radiator grille features an innovative structure of vertical and diagonal bars. The standard LED headlights feature striking vertical elements for the daytime running lights and indicators. Adaptive LED headlights with anti-dazzle matrix high beam, cornering light function and blue accents are optionally available.

The side view of the new BMW 1 Series is characterized by the dynamic wedge shape and the flat window graphics that taper towards the rear.









BMW M, the sportiest acronym

The optional M Sport package and the optional M Sport Design equipment available at market launch in Europe make the new BMW 1 Series even more dynamic. Its M-specific design features include large air intakes in the front apron, pronounced side skirts and a three-dimensional diffuser element in the rear apron.

At the top of the model range is the BMW M135 xDrive. The BMW M model is powered by a 221 kW/300 hp four-cylinder engine, comes as standard with an adaptive M chassis with sports steering and intelligent all-wheel drive and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. On the outside, the M radiator grille with horizontal bars, the M exterior mirror housings and the four exhaust outlets make it instantly recognizable as a top-of-the-range model. Exclusively for the BMW M135 xDrive, an M Technic package is offered with specific components for the suspension, stiffness and lightness measures, an M Compound braking system and 19-inch forged light alloy wheels. An M Sport Pro package and model-specific BMW M Performance parts are also offered for all variants of the new BMW 1 xDrive.

New generation of engines

Like the BMW M135 xDrive engine, all other engines available for the new BMW 1 Series are part of the latest generation of modular engines from the BMW Group. The three-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW 120 (combined consumption: 6.0 – 5.3 l/100 km) and the four-cylinder diesel engine of the new BMW 120d (combined consumption: 4.8 – 4.3 l/100 km) 100 km) are combined with 48-volt mild hybrid technology, which improves both its efficiency and spontaneous power delivery. All drive units transmit their power to a 7-speed Steptronic gearbox with dual clutch as standard.

With a maximum power of 125 kW/170 HP, the engine of the new BMW 120 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.8 seconds. The new BMW 120d produces 120 kW/163 hp and accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.9 seconds. The BMW 118d, also with four-cylinder diesel engine (combined consumption: 5.2 – 4.6 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 136 – 122 g/km according to WLTP; CO2 classes: E – D) delivers 110 kW/150 HP and an acceleration of 8.3 seconds.

Premium interior

The newly designed interior of the new BMW 1 Series, completely without leather as standard, offers a modern premium ambience with sporty accents and generous space for up to five occupants. The newly designed seats offer a high level of comfort for long journeys. Sports seats in the Econeer version with recycled polyester covers and upholstery and M sports seats are optionally available. The perforated seat surfaces are also available in the Veganza version with leather-like properties. The Veganza/Alcantara equipment is part of the M Sport package and is standard on the BMW M135 xDrive.

High-quality surfaces and trim, the redesigned gear selector and the BMW Curved Display underline the progressive, high-quality ambience of the interior. The fully digital display system comprises a 10.25-inch instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch central display.

The number of buttons and controls on the instrument panel has been significantly reduced thanks to the consistent use of digital technology. The climate control of the new BMW 1 Series is also controlled digitally. As an alternative to the standard sports steering wheel, an M leather steering wheel with a similar design is also available. It is part of the M Sport package and has paddles for manual transmission.