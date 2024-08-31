The protagonist is called Antonio and has the same surname as the man who is generally considered to be the most evil man in history. He has inherited a coffin company from his father, with whom he did not have a good relationship, and has focused it on the luxury sector. He is obsessed with success and is ultra-violent. His life story takes a very strange turn when he returns to his native Ourense from a funeral industry fair in Mexico. Suddenly, as if by a strange spell, everything has changed around him and he no longer even recognises himself.

the cultural return of 2024

In the novel The best in the world (Anagrama, September) Juan Tallón returns after the success of Masterpiecewhere he reconstructed the unusual disappearance of a 38-ton sculpture by Richard Serra, owned by the Reina Sofía museum (a real event, despite its fictional nature). In this new installment, Tallón deploys his usual irony on an ingenious narrative, unafraid of crudeness, in a story that, supported by the pathos of the protagonist, goes from the ordinary to the extraordinary, delving into the twists and turns of fantasy. The best in the world This is one of the most anticipated works of Spanish-language fiction of the beginning of the season. It is not the only one. In the first releases, there is a lot of porosity between fiction and reality, between the author’s experience and the character (as is, moreover, typical of our times), arduous explorations of personal relationships, poetic narratives, some politics.

For example, interested in the body and contemporary dance, the Pamplona journalist Stefania Caro presents Cheekbone and distance (Consonni, September) where it starts with a dance teacher who creates her latest choreography and abandons her romantic relationship, her profession, the possibility of motherhood, to begin a poetic journey that takes place in Paris, Syria, Taiwan or Japan. A journey in which the author pours her research into the history of dance and the biographies of the “great creators of gesture”. The poetic is also found in other prose: in the stark journey towards maturity and animality that it proposes Almost a bitch (Tusquets, September) by the Argentine Leila Sucari or in the debut novel by the Uruguayan Eugenia Ladra with Bait (Transit, September), which recounts the initiation into the sordidness of the world that the “squalid” teenager Marga experiences at the hands of two men, the blind Don Godoy and a young man named Recio, in the dusty and hot town of Paso Chico.

Portrait of the author Natalia Litvinova. LUMEN

Manuel Vilas, prone to playing with his figure literarily and a frequent practitioner of hyperbole, launches The best book in the world (Destino, septiembre, note the parallel with Tallón’s title: they only differ in one word), a narrative in which he turns Vilas himself upside down and walks the blurred borders between reality and fiction. The protagonist, a writer who has just turned 60, does what one does at this vital milestone: he reviews the past, looks to the future and understands that the meaning of a writer is to constantly fail in the attempt to write the best book in the world. An immersion in the private twists and turns of writing in which Vilas exposes with honesty and humor the fragilities (even in success), the impostor syndrome, the disappointment or the constant comparison with others.

The paths of author and character, creator and creation, also come together to the point of almost merging. Monster killer (Impedimenta, September), by Jon Bilbao. Another Jon, Jon Dumbar, known as The Basilisk, This is the character that the writer has been developing through a series of western novels. In the new installment, two stories run in parallel, those of the two Jons. The first settles with his family in the Valley of the Rocks, in the heart of Navajo territory; while the second returns to his native Ribadesella, on the Asturian coast, to rehabilitate the family home and settle in it.

The poet and narrator Natalia Litvinova, a Belarusian living in Buenos Aires, is also returning home in some way. She was awarded the Lumen Novel Prize during the Book Fair in the summer, dedicated to works written by women. Now Firefly (Lumen, September), the winning work, sees the light: a story about her Slavic roots and her Argentinean welcome that brings back the female branch of the family. In the background, the Chernobyl disaster and the “radioactive children”, the escape from misery and chaos to a new country that turned out to be less warm than expected.

It also has some autobiographical elements Atusparia (Random House, October), by Gabriela Wiener, which takes the name of the protagonist and a leader of the Peruvian indigenous resistance of the 19th century. In it, the career of a leftist politician is ruined by the lawfare and ends up imprisoned in the depths of the Amazon jungle. A text that swings between autofiction, the social and the poetic, that explores the twists and turns of sex and drugs but also those of the Latin American left, the Peruvian Marxism of Mariátegui or the post-indigenous. By the way, the traditional conflicts of the Latin American left are also explored in Tirana memory (Random House, September), by Horacio Castellanos Moya.

The paternal abandonment, in pursuit of success, and the reunion with the twilight parent are treated in Life and work (Seix Barral, September), by Galder Reguera, an author who continues to explore family and parent-child relationships. The death of the father, the disagreement with the mother, the bad vibes with the ex, the breakup with the friend, and other complications in the relationships with our peers are also narrated in Romcom (Caballo de Troya, septiembre), by Claudia Muñiz, a Cuban living in Madrid who also reflects on the daily life of migration. With one particularity: her novel was written entirely from a mobile phone.

As for the short story, Me and I in brief (Alfaguara, September) the new collection of stories in which veteran José María Merino once again enters the realm of the unusual and disturbing, of identity and paradox, in the great tradition of the short genre. A god with an empty stomach (Almadía, October) Matías Candeira offers a collection of stories full of sordidity and drops of humor, and blood. And the darkness remains in the new edition of The deep forest (Aristas Martínez, September), full of fables, occultism, fantasy, contemporary fairy tales between the poetic and the macabre, as well as in the reissue of the stories of The angle of horror (Tusquets, October) by Cristina Fernández Cubas, National Literature Prize winner in 2023.

