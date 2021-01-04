Alone on one occasion Espanyol finished off Las Palmas between the three clubs, this Sunday. The good news is that it ended in a goal, from Nico Melamed. The bad, what was annulled for a previous offside by Raúl de Tomás and that, therefore, the shot will never appear in the statistics. That was the main problem of the parakeets in the Gran Canaria Stadium: they did not kick. And so, it is impossible at least to win.

It so happens that Espanyol loses not when defensive mechanisms fail but when unable to produce offensively. And Las Palmas in that sense surprised Vicente Moreno’s men with strong pressure and with a midfield that overwhelmed them. And, except for a section towards the end of the first half, the blue and white did not know how to counter it. The same thing happened in the first loss of the season, against Rayo Vallecano, when they did not finish on goal either.

Not very different was what happened in Butarque’s 2-0 against Leganés, when on only one occasion Espanyol approached the goal of ‘Pichu’ Cuéllar, in a shot by David López six minutes into the game. And yes it is true that in the defeat against Girona at the RCDE Stadium (1-2) the parrots did shoot four times between the three suits, but still below the average of almost five shots per game for the rest of the game. 79 adds Espanyol in 20 days.