The bluetongue virus (BTV) has been discovered at four sheep farms in the central Netherlands. It turns out Wednesday from a letter to parliament from outgoing minister Piet Adema (Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, ChristenUnie). It is the first time in fourteen years that an infection with the virus has been detected in the Netherlands. BTV is not dangerous for humans, but it does have consequences for trade in the sector. The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) has temporarily blocked the four sheep farmers pending further investigation. It should be taken into account that more positive cases will be found, Adema said.

At the beginning of September, the NVWA received suspicions of bluetongue from the municipality of Wijdemeren and the municipality of Stichtse Vecht. Sheep suffered from fever, lethargy, inflammation in the mouth and legs. After investigation, it turned out to be indeed infections with the virus. BTV is mainly spread by a type of mosquito and is not transmissible through direct contact between animals.

Cattle, goats and sheep are particularly susceptible to the virus. Their eggs, sperm and embryos may also be infected. This complicates the international trade of livestock. Adema writes about this that the Netherlands is no longer “free” from bluetongue and that therefore “additional conditions” apply to trade to other EU member states in the form of quarantine or extra testing, for example. Vaccination is important to combat the virus, but the ‘serotype’ must first be determined. This is not done yet.

In 2006 there was a BTV epidemic. It was the first time that the virus was diagnosed in the Netherlands. Then the infections spread at an average radius of ten miles per week. It is still unclear what distribution pattern can be expected. Because in 2008 a vaccination campaign was started, the number of infections fell sharply. While many European countries were declared BTV-free after 2012, an infection of the virus was reported in France in 2015. It is not known how it is possible that the virus has now also returned to the Netherlands.