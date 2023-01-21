In the third round Camila gives 6-2 7-5 to the Swiss who will find the very fast Sabalenka in the round of 16

The last Italian left in Melbourne also leaves the scene. This is the verdict of the sixth day of the Australian Open, which saw Camila Giorgi eliminated by the favorite Belinda Bencic, seed number 12. In the round of 16, the Swiss, recent winner of Adelaide, will find another player in form in Aryna Sabalenka , still waiting to drop a set in the tournament.

The match — Giorgi (number 71 WTA) was defeated 6-2 7-5 in an hour and 41 minutes of the match. Bencic came launched to the match, after the first trophy of 2023 and the return to the top 10 just before the start of the tournament. Different speech for the Italian who, recovering from an injury, had just returned to winning two games in a row for the first time since last August. Net of the condition, the opponent was able to outdo her in key moments. After an unbalanced first set, in the second Giorgi would have had a golden opportunity to reopen it at 5-5, but the most serious of her 32 free mistakes of the day led her to suffer the break that cut her legs off the comeback . The round of 16 at Melbourne Park remains unattainable for the blue, who misses them for the fifth time out of five attempts in his career. See also League in sight? What is the true scope of Fernando Ortiz's America

The others — Had she closed her eyes and made a wish, Belinda Bencic certainly wouldn’t have picked Aryna Sabalenka as her next opponent, but that gave her the draw. The Belarusian (n.5 in the world) played some of the best matches seen in the tournament. Including today’s match, in which you beat Elise Mertens (n.32) 6-2 6-3. Impressive data from Sabalenka’s serve, who with seven double faults in the whole competition seems to have solved her problems in her service. In the other fields, she continues the dream march of 17-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova, which she is proving why she is considered one of the child prodigies of world tennis. The number 82 beat a bruised Market Vondrousova, taking the Czech derby 7-5 2-6 6-3. Victory also for Zhang Shuai who extinguishes the dreams of glory of Katie Volynets, American qualifier who had eliminated the number nine seed Kudermetova.

January 21 – 08:09

