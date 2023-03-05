Italy’s bronze shines in the team event that closed today’s stage of the women’s saber World Cup in Athens. The quartet made up of Rossella Gregorio, Martina Criscio, Michela Battiston and Chiara Mormile conquered an excellent third place, crowning a performance of absolute depth, sanctioned by the 45-40 victory over Germany in the match that was giving away the podium.

The race

The blues, seeded number 4 of the draw and therefore admitted by right to the round of the round of 16, began their match by overcoming China 45-37 in a match always conducted with confidence and personality. In the quarterfinals came the challenge against Spain, which advanced by eight lengths. In the decisive moment of the assault, however, Michela Battiston with a score of +4 started the comeback, finalized by Martina Criscio who with a positive balance of 7 hits in the last partial allowed Italy to prevail 45-42 . In the semifinal against France, the Azzurri fought for long stretches on equal terms, only to then yield in the final stages for 45-36 to the transalpines, winners of the match ahead of Korea. The defeat diverted the Italian quartet to the final for third and fourth place, where Gregorio and his companions promptly redeemed themselves, beating Germany and conquering a well-deserved bronze.