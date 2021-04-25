The cantaora Montse Cortés poses in the courtyard of her house in Madrid. INMA FLORES

The cantaora Montse Cortés has never been short of work. He started at the age of 14 in a tablao in his native Barcelona, ​​and has performed alongside dancers such as Antonio Canales – with whom he met the Clintons when they visited Spain -, Sara Baras and Joaquín Cortés; he did the choirs to Alejandro Sanz in the song The soul to air in Miami, and accompanied Paco de Lucía for about five years, who insisted on several occasions that he go with him on a tour of the United States (he did not accept first because one of his two sons, who is now 28 years old, was then very small). He earned about 2,500 euros a month and in 2020 he had several pending galas, one of them for the Day of the Gypsy People, in which they were going to pay him about 4,000 euros. But the pandemic broke out and everything was canceled. “I saw myself with one hand in front and the other behind,” she acknowledges, discouraged.

At 48 years old, Cortés has had to manage to eat herself and her 12-year-old daughter. They are both sitting in the living room of their house, in Madrid, and Cortés, who throughout the interview exposes his vigorous tone of voice, whispers: “ Tears fell to me, thinking: ‘My God, what do I do’. Not for me anymore, for her ”. The social worker brought food baskets a couple of times – the Madrid City Council protocol varies according to the district and she did not have to travel to look for them – but it was not enough, and she had to resort to the solidarity of her neighbors. “Here was [señala una vidriera de su portal] a number for those who did not have food to call. It was an association from this neighborhood. I told my situation and they brought home a purchase, “he says.

Little by little, it saw some light with the support of the Society of Artists, Interpreters or Executives of Spain (AIE), but above all thanks to the General Society of Authors and Editors (SGAE). “The IEA gave me about 700 euros in a single payment and the SGAE has granted me a four-month payment of 500 euros and has renewed it again. I still have two months left, ”explains the artist. The institution has tripled in 2020 the aid to members, they have gone from 115 in 2019 to 352. The Barcelona artist could not access state subsidies because she lacked one day of contributions to reach the minimum required.

Lydia Alonso (Barcelona, ​​42 years old) receives aid of 700 euros per month as a freelancer, but it does not reach her. His rent alone costs 750. “I am the mother of an 11-year-old girl and I don’t have any more income. We have had to ask the social worker for help, I go to pick up the food from a local once a month, Act Aid Feeds, that brings us the baskets home. We survive as we can ”, admits the concert, festival and event production company, which has been in the sector for 14 years.

Lydia Alonso, a music producer who has been unemployed for a year, at her home in Barcelona. JUAN BARBOSA / EL PAÍS

Alonso worked practically 365 days a year. “In summer, at the Benicàssim International Festival, Sónar, Arenal Sound; during the rest of the time, for the Rock en Familia concerts, in the Razzmatazz room, also events for the Barcelona Football Club ”, he lists. The strike has led to the fact that he cannot even afford a device that controls his hypoglycemia (dangerous drops in blood glucose), whose average monthly price is 120 euros. “Health does not subsidize it, it only does it if you have type 1 diabetes, we have even collected signatures on the Change.org page. Before I could afford it, but now I prefer my daughter to eat. It’s an accumulation of anxiety, because you don’t know when your sugar will drop ”, he laments.

The concerts held in 2020 have fallen by 87% compared to 2019: from 91,106 acts it has gone to 11,851, according to the yearbook published this week by the Association of Musical Promoters, the main association of the live music industry in Spain. According to this report, the sector has lost 63% of revenue from ticket sales, which has wreaked havoc on cultural companies.

Before the pandemic broke out, Chema Cantón (Linares, 55 years old) generated 32 stable jobs in the province of Jaén thanks to his two orchestras, La Gran Rockset and Zodiako. He had a prosperous life, he moved around Spain and gave about 90 concerts a year. Now there is only the second band, and with great difficulty. The crisis arrived, they fired his wife and just before the start of the state of alarm, in February, her kitchen caught fire, which they have not fixed yet because they used the insurance compensation to eat and pay expenses.

“The companies in the sector We do not receive aid from either the central government or the regional government or the Provincial Council, much less from the City Council, because they canceled, but did not compensate, ”he says, and ensures that he is getting more and more debt. “I have the company’s credit line almost aired; With what my mother and my in-laws give me, we make calculations to pay for the electricity, the telephone and the water, which they cut off for me and I had to go and pay for it ”.

The temporary nature of the orchestras makes the tour from May to October the highlight, with 90% of the turnover, and the last performances of the season were performed in October 2019. “In fact, there are colleagues who have not worked since then ”, he maintains.

Chema Cantón, in his recording studio in Linares, in Jaén. Jose Manuel Pedrosa

Canton has been dedicated to the trade for 33 years. “What do I do now?” He sees “inhuman” that the Government maintains a thread of hope, the feeling that the light is seen at the end of the tunnel, while they lose money. He recalls that it was defined by the Minister of Culture, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes, when he met with him, as president of the State Coordinator of the Verbena and the Show, in July: “He told us: ‘You are the perfect storm.”

That chaos drags those behind the scenes, like the lighting technician Ángel Morales (Cádiz, 43 years old). Before the pandemic, he lived for rent in a chalet in Madrid. “With a pool,” he recalls with a laugh. Then he moved to the mountains and as a result of the confinement he could not pay the rent. In the third month, the landlord stopped communicating with him and a process came to him. “They kicked us out of the house and I had to occupy one that I knew belonged to a bank, because a friend from the village told me about it. If not, they would take away my joint custody ”, she clarifies, referring to her two children, four and eight years old. “I was there until I found the place where I currently live, also in the mountains of Madrid, where I do not pay rent in exchange for taking care of the garden and the animals,” he says.

Angel Morales poses at his home in Pelayos de la Presa, on the outskirts of Madrid. INMA FLORES / EL PAIS

Morales was dedicated to great festivals, concerts, tours, and sentence that were already beaten in the previous economic crisis. “In 2008 I went to Brazil for three years or so, until things recovered. But now it has to be your country that supports you. They can’t leave us stranded ”, he claims. He has not received anything for an administrative error caused as a result of a company in which he was not terminated as a self-employed person and he was generated a debt. The technician mentions that he did not want to continue insisting: “One day I saw myself at the SEPE (State Public Employment Service), in Madrid, banging on the door; The National Police arrived and I had a nervous breakdown there, crying. Never more. I don’t need anyone’s help. Here I am, raising chickens and with my garden, and my children do not lack to eat. This shit has changed my life and I don’t want anybody’s help anymore. I only want to work”.