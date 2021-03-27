Several workers began to remove the Bankia logo shortly after 8 in the morning to incorporate the image of CaixaBank on the highest windows of the building. Pablo Monge

With the merger process of Bankia and CaixaBank completed, the new entity has begun work to replace the Bankia brand of significant buildings, including its headquarters in the Kio towers in Madrid, where the blue five-pointed star that it designed already shines Joan Miro. The president of the new CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, explained yesterday, the day the merger was legally concluded, that the objective is to complete the unification of the brand as soon as possible.

The replacement works have started with Bankia’s “corporate and most significant buildings”, a process that will continue over the next week. Afterwards, the new labeling of the branches will begin in a period of between seven and fifteen days, according to Goirigolzarri, who foresees that by July the CaixaBank brand will already be in all the branches of the network. The emblematic KIO towers of the capital’s financial district were built between 1990 and 1996. The one on the right looking from the north was bought in 1997 by the then Caja Madrid, whose green bear logo crowned it for more than a decade before its replacement by the Bankia brand. At his feet, in the Plaza de Castilla, still stands the Calatrava column that the old Caja Madrid donated to the people of Madrid.

The Kio towers, built between 1990 and 1996, already housed the Caja Madrid headquarters, being one of them acquired by the entity, and then they became Bankia’s headquarters from 2020 after the merger of several savings banks that resulted in to the new entity. The merger between Bankia and Caixabank became official on Friday, March 26, with the registration of the new company in the Mercantile Registry, as planned since the transaction was announced last September. However, the new CaixaBank has ensured that customer operations will practically not change, until the migration of each entity’s platform, in a process that it plans to carry out before the end of the year.

The CaixaBank headquarters will remain in Valencia, where until now Bankia and the Catalan entity itself were located. In this way, not only the ties between Madrid and Barcelona, ​​where the great teams will be located, are strengthened, but the Valencian Community is also strengthened as a region with a great presence and financial activity. In fact, Sabadell is based in Alicante.