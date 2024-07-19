Thanks to a faulty CrowdStrike security update, thousands of computers around the world stopped working and displayed the terrifying Blue Screen of Death (BSOD).

Banks, airlines, television channels and other companies worldwide have ceased operations. The update to the CrowdStrike software leaves PCs and servers dead.

The first reports of the Blue Screen of Death came from Australia’s Home Affairs Minister, who said the outage appeared to be related to a Crowdstrike issue. Within minutes, reports spread around the world.

At 03:45 am on July 19, George Kurtz, CEO of Crowdstrike, posted a statement saying that a “flaw” had been found in “a single content update for Windows hosts,” and that a fix has been implemented.

How to fix Blue Screen of Death courtesy of Crowdstrike?

CrowdStrike already has identified the problem, we are working on it so that it can be solved as soon as possible. Although solving the problem would not be easy since it is almost certain that you will have to start the PC in safe mode, in some cases restart it with a USB memory stick and finally delete a system file. In case you can enter the solution will be simpler.

So far, three different solutions have been shared, one posted by CrowdStrike itself and two more by Neowin, that may work. If you are experiencing this issue, please follow these steps:

Method 1

Start the PC in Safe Mode

Go to C:WindowsSystem32driversCrowdStrike in File Explorer

Look for a file called “ C-00000291*.sys ” and delete it.

” and delete it. Restart the PC in normal mode

Method 2

Open Command Prompt from Recovery Options

Go to C:WindowsSystem32Drivers

Rename CrowdStrike to Crowdstrike_Old

Restart the Windows computer

Method 3