People have monitored the spread of an electronic game through a social media application, finally, known as “the blue scarf” or “blackout challenge”, which depends on many people sharing videos of themselves after they hold their breath, warning that it threatens the safety of children and exposes them to cases of suffocation to certain death.

The game begins by registering the person on the game through his account through the application, then asking the player to darken the room, hence the term “blackout challenge”, and then the participant records scenes of self-silencing moments, under the pretext that they will feel different emotions, and that they will experience an unparalleled experience. to her. They stated that the game caused a number of deaths in a number of European and Arab countries, as deliberate suppression of breathing led to the suffocation and death of a number of users.

The Emirates Child Protection Association warned that the accidents that occur due to dangerous electronic games that appear from time to time are due to neglect on the part of parents, poor communication and “parental” control, and the building of self-awareness among children. She emphasized that there is a shared societal responsibility to ward off the dangers of modern technologies, and to reduce the impact of dangerous electronic games on children, foremost among which is the family, schools, civil society institutions, as well as national telecommunications companies, which have the responsibility to develop the capabilities of monitoring parents, and educating the public in conjunction with the sale Their services and their marketing are similar to the initiatives of similar international companies.

The Emirates Child Protection Association called for a study requiring Internet service providers in the country to provide free parental control capabilities, to limit and prevent negative aspects resulting from negative and dangerous electronic content, and to invite developers to block pornographic content, and to set up a guide for developing a guide for game developers to report on Any content inappropriate for children and threatening their safety.

She suggested developing a technical federal specification, in cooperation with the concerned authorities, that obliges companies that provide service or sell content directed at children to activate a guideline for parental control and to report any content threatening the safety of the child.

For its part, Al-Azhar International Fatwa Center warned against the blue scarf game, describing it as a “new death game”, following up in a statement published on its website: Home is now almost without smart phone applications and electronic games, and the community has barely deposited a version for it that contains To harm or support hate until it receives a new, more dangerous and more harmful version. He warned of the harms of many of these games and applications that did not stop at tampering with beliefs, trying to destroy many values ​​and ethics, and corrupting families and societies. Rather, it extended to include the destruction of the soul, the call to death, and the loss of the soul. The center warned against challenging the “blue scarf” or “blackout” of the “Tik Tok” video application, which invites its users to perform a unique and different experience – as he put it – by photographing themselves under the influence of suffocation after the room is darkened.

Challenge against religion

Al-Azhar International Center for Electronic Fatwa reported that many people shared videos of themselves after they held their breath and exposed themselves to certain death, while the play of some users turned into a living reality, and their deliberate suppression of their breathing led to their suffocation and death, stressing that this challenge is contrary to religion and instinct. If it does not lead to death, it may affect the brain cells, and thus lead to loss of consciousness.

On its website, the Center called upon fathers and mothers and educational, educational and media agencies to explain the danger of such games for children, and their physical, psychological, behavioral and family harm, and their violation of the teachings of religion.

