This Friday, El Paso Azul de Lorca gathered its religious images in an ‘ephemeral altar’ on the occasion of the tenth National Meeting of Young People of Brotherhoods and Brotherhoods. The carvings of the Virgin of Sorrows, the Christ of the Good Death and the Christ of the Crowning with Thorns share the same stage, which has been decorated for the occasion.

La Dolorosa wears the black cloak embroidered in gold, silk and rhinestones and the gold beaded dress and wears the crown and sword of sorrow from the Canonical Coronation. This is the only Marian image of Holy Week declared a Site of Cultural Interest.

The carving of José Capuz is accompanied by the Recumbent Christ, also declared BIC, on the altar of the True Cross and Blood of Christ next to which the frontal with the anagram of the Holy Sepulcher that he carries on his throne for the procession has been placed.

For the occasion, the Brotherhood has incorporated the Christ of the Crowning with Thorns into this altar and has chosen a location closer to visitors so that they can admire the carving more closely.

The religious headquarters of Paso Azul has opened its doors to show the 27 BIC elements that it has, among which, in addition to the aforementioned carvings, the Virgin’s mantle, the Guión banners, The Reflejo, Veiled Angel, Saint Juan and María Magdalena, as well as altarpieces, chapels, canvases, carvings and the baroque organ from 1740. The visit will continue in the cloister and the first and second floors of the embroidery museum where the cloaks that make up the biblical procession of the Blue Passage are exhibited .