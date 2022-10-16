Italy of volleyball, bronze at the world championships in Holland

Italy won the bronze medal at the Women’s Volleyball World Championships. This afternoon in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands, the Italians defeated the United States 3 to 0 (set: 25-20; 25-15; 27-25). Today’s bronze is the first in history at a world championship.

It was the medal that was missing from the collection, the world bronze. Italy has trimmed a clear 3 to 0 to the American Olympic champions at the end of a hard-fought match. Davide Mazzanti’s athletes in the first two sets, after a difficult start, imposed their law.

In the third set, the Americans showed pride and took the lead but the Italians still managed to win by 27 to 25. The one won today in the Dutch town of Apeldoorn is the third medal after the gold in Berlin in 2002. and Yokohama silver in 2018.

Italvolley in pink had previously lost the final for third place twice, in 2006 in Osaka against Serbia & Montenegro (0-3) and in 2014 in Milan against Brazil (2-3).

This season the Italian women’s volleyball won the Volleyball Nations League and the Mediterranean Games. Excellent as always the performance of Paola Egonu who scored 25 points.



