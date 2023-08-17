













The Blue Lock movie already has a release date









The new movie of Blue Lock will focus on Nagi Seishiro, one of the strikers whose personality is difficult to define. It should be noted that this episode has its own manga.

The teaser revealed that the movie Blue Lock It will arrive in the spring of 2024. In it we will see the entire cast of the first season of the anime. However, the preview only showed us Nagi and Reo in their school uniforms.

The voice cast for the film is as follows:

Nobunaga Shimazaki (Mahito of Jujutsu KaisenBaki Hanma of baki hanma) as Seishiro Nagi

(Mahito of Jujutsu KaisenBaki Hanma of baki hanma) Yūma Uchida as Reo Mikage

Kazuyuki Okitsu as Zantetsu Tsurugi

Kazuki Ura ( Futsal Boys!!!!!: Momomi High School as Kyousuke Aiba ) as Yoichi Isagi

Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira

Yūki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami

Sōma Saito as Hyōma Chigiri

Kouki Uchiyama as Rin Itoshi

Hiroshi Kamiya as Jinpachi Ego

Source: Studio 8-Bit. The Blue Lock movie will be released in spring 2024.

The film crew:

Shunsuke Ishikawa , who is the assistant for the series anime, will direct the film.

The studio will again be 8-Bit (Rewrite, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime).

Taku Kishimoto ( Haikyu!! , silver spoon , Fruits Basket remake ) is the screenwriter.

The manga creators will oversee both the story and the character designs.

Jun Murayama (keyboardist for Flower Flower) is in charge of composing the music.

What will the Blue Lock movie be about?

The manga will focus on Seishiro Nagi, before he entered the facilities of BlueLock. So we will be able to see more of his personality and his school life next to Reo Mikage.

