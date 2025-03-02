Through the Blue Ghost lunar module, Firefly Aerospace achieved what no other private company, from anywhere in the world, had achieved in the past: to successfully land a module on the surface of the moon.

It was in the early hours of Sunday, March 2, 3:34 am, Eastern time (2:34 am, Mexico City), when Blue Ghost Mission 1 alunicized successfully in the Mare Crisium region (or “sea of ​​crises”), in the vicinity of a mountain called Mons Latreille. NASA reported that the Blue Ghost landing module is now in a vertical and stable configuration.

“This incredible achievement demonstrates how NASA and US companies are leading the way in space exploration for the benefit of all,” said Janet Petro, NASA’s interim administrator. “We have already learned many lessons, and the technological and scientific demonstrations aboard the Blue Ghost 1 mission of Firefly will improve our capacity not only to discover more science, but also to guarantee the safety of the instruments of our spacecraft for future human exploration, both in the short and long term.”

Blue Ghost would not be the first mission headed by the private initiative to play the lunar surface. This honor corresponds to Intuitive Machines, a company that tried to alunize in February 2024; However, its module fell sideways on the surface, frustrating the first American landing on the moon from the manned mission Apollo 17 of 1972 (Intuitive Machines will have another chance on March 6 with the Lunar Athena module).

Beyond this Sunday’s historical achievement, Blue Ghost still has a mission ahead. The module brings 10 scientific and technological instruments of NASA, which will operate on the surface by a lunar day, the equivalent of 14 days on Earth. As part of the Artemis campaign, Blue Ghost’s mission aims to learn more about the lunar environment and support future astronauts in future explorations of the Moon and Mars. Moments after touching the ground, the module captured its first images, shared by NASA in its official accounts.