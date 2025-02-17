The establishment of a lunar economy, with its own supply chain, may seem a distant concept, but its bases are already among us. The Blue Ghost 1 mission of the private spatial firm Firefly Aerospace, has just shown how the first stage of the deliveries between the earth and the moon will see.

The Blue Ghost is a landing module that is currently in transit to the surface of the moon. Its mission is simple but essential for NASA’s future plans: it must enter orbit, descend in a controlled way in the Mare Crisium, survive the extreme conditions and display scientific equipment, both for environmental readings and for autonomous drilling and extraction of Regolito.

Your shipment is part of the initiative of Commercial Lunar Useful Services (CLPS) from NASA. In it, the space agency grants contracts to companies so that these are responsible for solving space exploration problems. While the organization focuses on sending astronauts to the moon within the framework of the Artemis program, private firms must send supplies and bring back the samples that the crew extracts.

X content This content can be viewed on the site it Originates From.

Before this Earth-Luna deliveries system is consolidated, companies must demonstrate that they have the technological capacity to place technology on the lunar surface. Blue Ghost will face its decisive evidence on March 2. While the time of descent comes, NASA has shared some images about the insertion maneuver to the lunar orbit.

The probe carries 10 experiments. Among the most prominent is a computer that measures the resistance of spatial radiation circuits. and a special chamber to study the phenomenon of floating regolito. It will also be in charge of photographing a total eclipse on the moon, where the earth will block the sun.