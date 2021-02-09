This Tuesday, the blue dollar rose one peso, to $ 152. Even so, it is still below the saving dollar, which stands at $ 154.30.

With this increase today, the gap between the informal sector and the official dollar is 72%. The wholesale dollar today readjusted 10 cents higher and is trading at $ 88.27. For its part, the retail dollar averages $ 93.58 in the Central Bank record, just a penny above Monday’s close. In this way, the saving dollar reaches $ 154.30, so it is still the most expensive on the market.

The cash with liqui (CCL), the operation that allows you to transfer currencies outside the country, has been threatening to unseat the savings dollar and become the most expensive among the available offer. This Tuesday is trading at $ 153, up 4% on the day. So far this year it has reached a 9% rebound, double what the saving dollar rose in the same period.

He counted with liqui increases day by day despite the fact that the Central intervenes in the market to prevent the price from escaping. This operation consists of buying a bond that is listed on the local market and selling it in dollars abroad, which allows the country’s currency to be withdrawn. Thus, the CCL price depends on the price of the bonds.

That is why what the Central does on a daily basis, together with other public bodies, is go out to sell bonds to increase the offer and prevent the price from rising too much and with this the cash with liqui is triggered.

In addition, in recent months the stocks tightened and more restrictions were established to operate in this market, which means that controls are extreme and fewer investors can enter.

Despite this double clamp, the CCL rises more than the official dollar and more than inflation. “That the cash with liquid continues to rise despite the intervention of the Government indicates that there is a certain demand for banknotes. Somehow the cash with liquid is having its own dynamics. With inflation on the rise, some perceive that the dollar at $ 153 is cheap“, indicates Martín Polo, chief strategist of the Cohen Group.

“Demand for dollars continues to exist and at this time of year we are entering the time when the demand for pesos falls and we could expect a little more pressure on the exchange rate. In February we could see the resurgence of tensions, because that is what happened in other years, “explains Matias Carugati, from the Seido consultancy.

This Tuesday the country risk rises again. The JP Morgan indicator that measures the excess rate that Argentina should pay for borrowing, rebounds 1,450 basis points, an increase of 1.2%.

With almost the entire panel in green, including YPF that increases 1%, the Merval rises 0.3%.

Most of the ADRs in New York are trading positively. Among the exceptions is Mercado Libre, which fell 1.3%.

AQ