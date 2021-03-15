At the beginning of the week, the blue dollar remains at $ 142, the level he had reached on Friday. In this way it is consolidated as the cheapest on the market, after hitting $ 140 last week.

So far this year, the informal dollar has dropped 24 pesos and narrowed the gap with the official to 65%.

These days the market’s gaze will be on what happens with country risk. Last week the JP Morgan indicator touched 1,650 basis points, the highest level in six months. With this, it reflected the deterioration in the price of Argentine bonds, which came to offer yields of around 20% as a reflection of the distrust of the market.

However, the country risk, which measures the over-cost that Argentina would pay if it could borrow in the international market, fell on Friday and maintains this trend at the opening of this Monday. Around noon the indicator is trading at 1,582 basis points, a drop of 1.3%.

“Sovereign bonds in dollars are in search of a floor, after strong consecutive falls in the last two weeks,” they point out from Portfolio Personal Inversiones (PPI). “The lack of positive signals in the short and medium term worries investors exiting Argentine bonds despite these price levels.”

The recent slippage of the bonds coincided with increasingly clear signs that the agreement that the government negotiates with the Monetary Fund will pass until after the elections. Although last week Minister Martín Guzmán’s trip to Washington was confirmed on March 23 and 24 to meet with Kristalina Georgieva, the latest movements of the Frente de Todos aim to delay the agreement.

“The postponement of negotiations with the IMF until after October was one of the worst news in recent days, which triggered the decline in the price of bonds. From the fiscal point of view, it implies more freedom for the Government to apply less orthodox policies. From the political point of view, avoiding the orthodoxy of the IMF implies greater electoral chances for the ruling party in October, and this does not like the market“, raises PPI.

This Monday the official dollar increased 0.2% in the wholesale segment, where it is listed at $ 91.06, twenty cents above the close of the previous week. This leads the retailer to $ 96.62 and to the dollar I save $ 159.60.

For its part, the MEP dollar, which is accessed through the Buenos Aires stock market, yields 0.5%, to $ 144.1 and cash with liquid, which allows foreign currency to be withdrawn from the country, increases 0.2%, to $ 149.15.

The Merval opened higher with a rise of 1.9% and the entire central panel in green. This trend is replicated in Argentine stocks listed on Wall Street, where they are seen hikes of up to 5% in banks’ ADRs. The Supervielle increased 5.6%, the French, 4.9% and the Macro, 4.1%.

AQ