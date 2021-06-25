This Friday, the blue dollar escaped again. It touches $ 175, a jump of five pesos in one day and 19 pesos so far this month. With this he reaches a peak that he has not touched for eight months and He has an eight peso advantage over the saving dollar.

The informal had started this short week – last Monday was a holiday – in $ 165. But it accelerated as the days went by. And at the end of the week he feels the backlash of what was the decision of the MSCI, which yesterday demoted Argentina from an emerging market to “standalone”. The same is happening with Argentine bonds and stocks.

The blue’s previous peak was $ 195 at the end of October 2020. But if it is updated for inflation, that floor becomes $ 270, according to the estimate of economist Fernando Marull.

The decline that the blue had been having in the last seven months was due to the fact that the Central Bank began to intervene strongly in the market to stop the rise in financial dollars. As the cash with liquid and the MEP fell, the blue also deflated.

The drop deepened in 2021. Blue hit a $ 139 floor on April 7, And before what the market read as an over-performance that placed it well below the other prices, it bounced until it reached $ 162 on the 28th of that month. From there it went down and for a month and a half it remained below $ 160.

Today’s $ 175 is eight pesos above the saving dollar. And the gap with the wholesale dollar, which today trades at $ 95.60, three cents above Wednesday’s close, reaches 83%. This last data is the most worrying, since the jump in the gap is 15 percentage points in one month.

Dolar blue:

October 2020 Peak of $ 200, adjusted for 34% inflation, today is $ 270 CCL dollar:

October 2020 Peak of $ 180, adjusted for inflation of 34%, today is $ 240 DOING SOMETHING TO ERADICATE INFLATION, IS PRICELESS. – Fernando Marull (@FernandoMarull) June 24, 2021

The rise of the blue has a seasonal component. In the coming weeks, the collection of the bonus will coincide with the reimbursement of the first installment of what was paid more for the income tax by employees in a dependency relationship who earn less than $ 150,000 net.

The perception of the market is that the government’s expectation will not be fully met, which claims that this barrage of pesos – together with the bonus for retirees and beneficiaries of social plans – will return to consumption and make this engine of the economy take off .

For analysts, part of these pesos, especially in the middle sectors that may have a certain saving capacity, will go to the blue dollar, which until a couple of weeks ago it was the cheapest on the market.

Now that position is held by the MEP dollar, which can be purchased through the Buenos Aires stock market, which today traded at $ 163 up 1% on the day.

The cash with liqui, which allows foreign currency to be withdrawn from the country, reached $ 168, an increase of 2.5%.

The retail dollar is trading at $ 100.89, the same level as yesterday. This leads the dollar savings with taxes and surcharges to $ 166.5.

They rule out exchange run

This afternoon, the head of ministers Santiago Cafiero ruled out that the sharp rise in blue responds to an exchange rate run. “This blue dollar thermometer, although you have to look at it, is far from being alarming, at least for now. I don’t think there is any of these characteristics,” he said in an interview on Radio Con Vos, where he was consulted on this issue. ..

“Today devaluation expectations, with a trade balance that is showing a surplus, with genuine dollars coming in due to record exports, with the Central Bank strengthening its reserves, it seems to me that there is a totally different scenario, with a macro that is beginning to order. It should not encourage any kind of speculative moves of these characteristics “, he assured.

AQ