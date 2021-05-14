The blue dollar rose two pesos at the end of the week and closed at $ 153. This is how it took off from financial dollars, which in recent days have been showing stable.

With this quote the blue dollar returns to the level with which the month started, after several days of ups and downs. Thus, the gap with the official dollar reaches 55%.

The informal dollar at $ 153 is thirteen pesos down of the value it had at the beginning of the year. And it is sold at eleven pesos less than the price of the saving dollar, today in $ 164.5.

This week the Central Bank tightened the strap even more on the official dollar. In the wholesale segment it increased by only 19 cents, which resulted the lowest weekly adjustment since October last year.

At the retail level, the exchange rate advanced only 15 cents and closed at $ 99.50.

In this way, the Central reaffirms the role of the dollar as exchange anchor, just in the week in which the April inflation data was released, which reached 4.1%.

At the same time, the Central takes advantage of the high liquidation by the field to continue pocketing dollars. This Friday he bought other US $ 140, with what accumulates US $ 1.2 billion in the month and almost US $ 5,000 million so far this year.

It is estimated that more than US $ 1 billion they went to swell the net reserves, those that the monetary authority can effectively dispose of, which had been badly hit since the end of last year. In February they had reached US $ 3.5 billion.

This allowed net reserves to be around US $ 5 billion today, while gross reserves – which include bank reserves, the swap with China, special drawing rights from the IMF and contributions from the Bank of Basel, plus holdings in gold. and liquid currencies – reach US $ 40,950 million, just a rise of US $ 1,400 million on the start of the year.

picture

The recomposition of reserves occurs in the midst of the soybean boom, which has allowed exporters to pour US $ 10 billion into the official market so far this year. With current oilseed prices approaching US $ 600 and corn at almost US $ 300, the current agricultural season would bring in exports of US $ 38 billion. So I would add $ 9 billion in withholdings that will go to the fiscal coffers.

In addition to strengthening reserves, the Central uses the dollars it buys to pay maturities, supply importers and intervene in the market to keep financial dollars from climbing.

This week the MEP dollar and the cash dollar barely moved. They closed this Friday in $ 153.5 Y $ 159, respectively.

Low country risk

The JP Morgan indicator that measures the surcharge that Argentina pays to borrow this week had passed 1600 basis points. But this Friday the country risk fell 2% and is located at 1564 basis points.

Argentine sovereign bondss rise to almost 2%, the local shares that are listed on Wall Street advance up to more than 7% and in the local market they add up to more than 4%, thanks to the expectations generated by the meeting that the Government held with the IMF in Europe, and after knowing the report of the Bloomberg agency that reports that the Paris Club would grant an extension for the payment of a debt of US $ 2.4 billion that expires this month.

AQ