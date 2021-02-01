This Monday with the start of February the new quota saving dollar. Thus, those who qualify for this operation can already acquire the US $ 200 per month through homebanking.

Based on today’s opening prices, the retail dollar is selling at $ 92.80 in the average of banks. With the PAIS tax surcharges and the 35% advance payment to Profits, the saving dollar reaches $ 153.

The blue dollar starts at the same level this week, which fell by $ 13 in January. It is closely followed by financial dollars, which trade at $ 148 in the case of the stock dollar and at $ 150 for cash with liquidity, the operation that allows you to get foreign currency from the country.

In this way, January closed with the different types of dollars with only five pesos away in the quote. Behind this “pax exchange” That lasted for more than two months is the seasonality of the demand for pesos, which means that at the beginning of the summer there is a preference of companies and people to “stay in pesos” to meet expenses such as Christmas bonuses and vacations.

This, together with the exchange stocks and the greater controls of the Central Bank and the AFIP to detect maneuvers of “fiscal inconsistency” explain the pax would change.

In the marked low of the blue, that reduced the exchange rate gap to 75%, half the level it reached in 2020, analysts agree that last October there was an “overshooting” that made the informal sector become too expensive -it touched $ 195-, so it is now finding its way into a market in which savers feel the pocket the loss of purchasing power.

Last December, the latest data available, 815,000 people accessed the savings dollar. In August, before the reinforcement of the foreign exchange cap, there were 4 million who used the quota. In all of 2020 they were sold US $ 5,750 million in this way.

The drop in the mass of buyers is due to the restrictions that established the September stocks, which disqualify more than 80% of potential buyers.

The reasons why the quota cannot be accessed are various. One of the main ones is that Employees of companies that have accessed the Work and Production Assistance program (ATP) cannot buy this dollar in which the State paid part of the salaries of the private sector.

The ATP was cut in December and the bulk of the companies no longer received it since October. However, the disqualification remains in effect. This occurs because, according to the Central Bank, both managers and employees of the companies that received ATP are restricted for 12 months to access the official market. And this happens even if the company has participated only once in the ATP.

In other words, the workers of a company that received the ATP for the payment of April salaries cannot yet use the quota of US $ 200.

The same goes for beneficiaries of social plans such as the Emergency Family Income (IFE), which has not been paid since September. For 12 months these 9 million people will not be able to buy savings dollars.

The restrictions continue. Neither can those who entered the automatic refinancing of unpaid credit card balances in April or September buy. In both cases the restriction is maintained until they finish paying all the installments that were rescheduled.

In the same situation are those who took out mortgage or pledge loans whose quotas were frozen.

Access to the savings dollar is also prohibited for those who cannot prove they have recorded income. And for those who have been included in the Central blacklist by being registered as “digital coleros“, that is, people who sell their quota to third parties.

Those who in the last three months have bought financial dollars, both the MEP or dollar stock market as the cash with liquid.

And also, those who had dollar expenses with the credit or debit card and they have already used up the equivalent of US $ 200 in this way.

AQ