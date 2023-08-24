Thanks again to the Italian and above all female imagination and entrepreneurship





Medals always have a flip side. The invasion of blue crab especially in the Po Delta they massacred all the juveniles and all the clams present. The President of the Veneto Region yesterday was in Pila, a hamlet of Porto Tolle, and remarked on this “catastrophe” where the fishermen-farmers had invested their savings to find pots and nets full of blue crabs and practically on the pavement.

On August 17, I read this article The blue crab? Now it becomes business and is exported to the USA (msn.com) and I write immediately to: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] .it With great satisfaction, Mayor Mantovan of Porto Viro convened the start-up Mariscadoras of Rimini whose representatives (all women) were interviewed: “The women entrepreneurs have shown that they have extremely clear ideas: “Our central idea – they explained – is to create a sustainable supply chain that starts from the fishermen. Their task will be to fish for blue crabs. We, like Mariscadoras, buy them, transform them into a finished product and then export them to the United States or even sell them in Italy, in the local restaurant sector”.

“Crab? We are already exporting it to the USA” – La Voce di Rovigo (polesine24.it) Let’s hope this is the right time to have a new way forward for the 4,000 fishermen from the Po Delta and for everyone else involved on our shores. Thanks again to the Italian and especially female imagination and entrepreneurship, for giving us a glimmer of hope in this disaster. Good job everyone!

