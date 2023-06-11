Fan celebrations began in Manchester near Central Station last night. Today the Citizens will return from Istanbul and tomorrow there will be the big parade on the bus with the treble trophies

The Manchester party never ends. First in the light of the moon, which turned virtually blue as the City anthem teaches, it exploded after the final whistle of the match against Inter, which gave Guardiola’s team that Champions League which is worth the treble and the conquest of the trophy which everyone around the Etihad Stadium believed it was missing to give the team the international legitimacy it needed to become one of the greats in football history. And he promises to continue for two days, today with the return of the heroes of Istanbul and tomorrow with the parade.

The return — The City players spent their first night with the cup in the city where they won it. The return to Manchester is scheduled for a charter flight from Istanbul in the late afternoon, aboard a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner that has been customized with the club’s colors for the occasion. Manchester airport has already been locked down, but fans are still preparing to invade it to celebrate the heroes of the treble. See also Patrice Evra: "At PSG, football is not a priority, it's a show business club with the Kardashians in the stands"

The parade — The real party is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon, when the people of the City are preparing to invade the city center to celebrate the players in the parade that celebrates the treble, successful in the history of English football in the past only to Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United 1998 version- 99. Another occasion to celebrate, of course. City have chosen the city center, not the Etihad Stadium area, for a route that will end in the town hall area: the players will travel it aboard open-top buses, with the three trophies won in this historic 2022-23 in beautiful show. The bus ride is expected to take around an hour and end with Guardiola and the players being celebrated on a stage, but the flood of fans should make the event last much longer.

Party — Yes, because this is an endless party for City fans. It began yesterday evening at Depot Mayfield, in the area of ​​the main train station of the city where the club organized a party for 6,000 people, with tickets donated to charity. After the end of the match, City fans poured into the streets of the centre, for a peaceful invasion to the cry of “We are the boys in blue”, one of the most popular chants among the fans city. The invasion of the center continued until dawn, with fans pouring into the Piccadilly Gardens area of ​​the city centre, lighting smoke bombs and waving City flags. The same scenes that will probably be repeated during the parade. See also Davis Cup, there will be no Berrettini against Slovakia. Volandri: "Shared choice"

