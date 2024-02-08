The possible introduction of a blue card in football shook the atmosphere of this sport.

A version published by the British newspaper 'The Telegraph' claimed that the football regulations would begin to take it into account soon, to punish players who commit tactical fouls or protest the referee's decisions with a ten-minute expulsion.

The English media assured that the body in charge of developing the rules of the game, the IFAB (International Football Association Board), has already made the decision and will begin testing this type of punishment in elite matches this summer.

It would be the first time that a new disciplinary card has been introduced since the arrival of the yellow and red cards in the 1970 World Cup.

This new protocol, which according to the 'Telegraph' was going to be announced this Friday, will restrict blue cards to fouls that cut off “promising attacks” or to protests by footballers. Additionally, a player will be expelled from the match if he receives two blue cards, or one blue and one yellow (and vice versa).

To allow the new regulations to gain momentum, initially the highest level matches will be excluded from these cards, although the English Federation wants to implement it in the Cup and Women's Cup matches next season. Where blue cards will not be used will be in the next Euro Cup in Germany this summer, nor in the next edition of the Champions League.

Fifa denies the imminent entry of the blue card

However, Fifa came out to deny this information and assured that the issue is unfounded, in a publication on its X account.

“Fifa would like to clarify that reports regarding the so-called 'blue card' at the elite levels of football are incorrect and premature,” the publication says.

“Any such testing, if implemented, should be limited to testing responsibly at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this agenda item is discussed at the IFAB Annual General Assembly on 2 March,” the message adds.

Already the president of Uefa, Aleksander Ceferin, declared in a recent interview with the 'Telegraph' that he was opposed to the idea, considering that “it is no longer about football.”

According to the newspaper, the IFAB has also approved a trial so that only team captains have the right to speak to referees, as is already done in rugby.

With Efe

