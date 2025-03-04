The startup The Blue Box Biomedical Solutions It has been awarded the Emprendexxi Awards as the emerging company with the greatest impact on Catalonia. The awards, driven by CaixaBank Through Dayone and InisaThey celebrate their 18th edition this year and have been granted within the framework of the Mobile World Congress (MWC).

The Blue Box Biomedical Solutions has developed a medical device that allows detect breast cancer With just one Urine sample. Although it is currently in the development and certification phase, this device promises to be a significant advance in the early and accessible detection of breast cancer.

Your project has been selected from the 161 candidacies presented in the last edition of the awards in Catalonia. This year’s finalists have been Food For Joe, Neuraltrust, Oniria Therapeutics, Theker Robotics and Universal Smart Cooling.

Thanks to this recognition, The Blue Box Biomedical Solutions has received a metallic award of 6,000 euros. In addition, the company will have access to a training program in collaboration with ESADE and will also travel to Berlin to complete international accompaniment in an initiative organized with ICEX.

In addition, the company will participate in the investors Day Emprendexxi, a conference during which you can keep contact with actors in the investment and entrepreneurial ecosystem.

On the other hand, the company will be part of the community Aluminxxiwhich has established itself as a meeting point for the exchange of knowledge, ideas and experiences among the founders of the winning companies throughout the history of the awards.