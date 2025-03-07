Many people spend their day to day for living more and more years. But the important thing is not that: it is about living with a good quality of life while we are on earth. As I read once on social networks, “What matters are not the years of life, but the life of the years”

That is to say, It is not really important to add gray hair in our hairif we see wrinkles in the most unusual places of our face or if our body asks us in respite every morning. The reality is that it is better to accumulate experiences and know.

In depth

Luckily, life expectancy in humans on our planet has doubled in a short time. And we have gone from 31 years in 1900 to 73.2 years in 2023. And, facing 2025, the forecast is to increase up to 77.1 years, far from the 100.

However, More and more people enter this select club. It is estimated that in 2021 there were approximately 573,000 centenarians worldwide. And the United Nations expect this figure to increase considerablywith an estimate of 3.7 million centenarians to 2050.

To take into account

¿And where most of the centenary persons are currently? Well, thanks to an investigation of Dan Buettnerin National Grographic5 areas of the world have been identified where people live more than 100 years of age.

These places are:

Sardinia, Italy.

Ikraria, Greece.

Nicoya, Costa Rica.

Loma Linda, California.

Okinawa, Japan.