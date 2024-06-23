The referee whistled the end of the match and the Espanyol players’ happiness in privacy lasted 10 seconds, because suddenly a tremendous crowd took over the grass. They could do nothing stewards, who moments before promised them happy and challenging because they made a good police cordon around the mat. “This is the police, stay in your seats for your safety,” the Stage Front Stadium public address system bellowed before the match ended, repeating the message shortly after. It was difficult to hear because of the whistles and because police and parties do not usually go together well, at least for the uncivil. And it soon became clear that one cannot beat 100 and that 100 cannot beat 20,000. It was madness come true, an invasion of the field that in a few seconds erased any hint of green from the mat. A strong sanction from LaLiga is looming; a fine that, for once, Espanyol will happily pay even though it has 60 million in debt with Rastar, owner Chen Yangshen’s company.

In a flash, the players disappeared among the fans, engulfed by the hugs and happiness of a fan who has had a hard time this year, since the team was made to go up by direct means and has not done so until the last breath, already at the end of the playoffs. From footballers they became ants, pins in Cornellà’s haystack. But with their boots on and the fervor for the flag, the majority enjoyed the mass bath. None like Keidi Baré, who was lifted on the shoulders of the fans and raised his arms to the delight of everyone, who then decided to sing and infected the other fans, who gathered around the other players remaining on the field to lift them up. the height of improvised scrums.

More information

“First time I heard, first time I heard!”, was sung on one side. “Magical Espanyol“!” was chanted on another of the mounds. “Espanyol I love you!”, was heard in a third, perhaps in which Puado, the hero of the final and of the playoffs —he has scored the team’s three goals in the playoffs—, the one who could no longer suppress his tears and who was now singing and now wiping away his tears, the one who became smaller during parts of the course due to criticism of his lack of aim; the one that became giant.

“This was live or die,” acknowledged Espanyol’s sports director, Fran Garagarza, as if he were giving Puado a cloak of understanding and reason; “If the objectives are not achieved you suffer a lot, but we will be in First Division. So if suffering is to succeed, it is welcome.” A success that is largely the fault of coach Manolo González, who also fell into the mob’s net, as he was held in check by the fans, a recognition that few coaches enjoy, always in the pillory due to the urgency of the results. A compliment that, however, it is not known if he will be able to lead the team in First Division, acting as interim due to the debacle on the bench during the course – Luis García and Ramis were fired -, although triumphant with promotion by only having one botched in 20 duels. “I don’t know if I will continue because it doesn’t depend on me. “This is a matter of two,” he resolved in the midst of the madness.

It took a lot of effort to quell the fanaticism, to the point that the players did not initially return to the grass as stipulated to participate in the celebrations and hubbub, of a promotion necessary for the club’s survival. But they did go to the box, with the stadium almost empty, to participate in the common happiness. “We have fought, we have returned,” read the t-shirts that the players wore for the celebration, although the club said that there was nothing planned to avoid botching the attempt. After the minutes had passed, with almost no people in the stands, they did return to the grass, some with beer in their hands and others without shirts, as was the case of the coach, who had no brakes on his happiness, who earned the laughter of his players. Although none happier than Puado, the center of the parakeet songs. A festival, a relief. Although also a time, strange as it may seem, to draw up pending invoices. “I don’t know if I’ll continue. The club made me a renewal offer a few days ago, but it was disrespectful. “They don’t trust me,” said Braithwaite, top scorer in the Second Division with 22 goals; “I have worked hard to leave Espanyol in the First Division and now I am free. We will see what happens in the next few days.” The fans were clear: “Martin stay, Martin stay, Martin stayeeee!”, they sang to him with devotion.

“We are first class!” shouted Sergi Gómez, microphone already in hand. “We are a family, força Espanyol always!” Baldé added. “This is your merit,” said Gragera. “You didn’t deserve to be in the Second Division,” continued Melamed, who cried because it was a farewell, on the way to Almería. Afterwards they covered the technician and asked him to stay in chants. “It’s culé who doesn’t bounce, eh, eh!”, the coach encouraged himself in a tribute to the arch-enemy team. But Yangshen did not hear all that from China, absent from the club for two years.

