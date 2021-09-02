The blows of the tropical storm Going they were felt with fury Wednesday night on the east coast of the United States, with a balance of at least 43 dead, 23 of them in New Jersey, and a trail of stupor and destruction. Waterspouts in the middle of a storm with strong electrical apparatus, as well as several tornadoes, wreaked havoc in the states of New York and New Jersey, causing the interruption of public transportation and the activity of the Newark airport in New Jersey. The catastrophe is the first litmus test for Governor Kathy Hochul, 10 days after taking office. In a message, President Joe Biden called the seriousness of what happened a serious warning of the threats posed by climate change. “Extreme storms and climate change are here,” he warned. The meteorological “new normal” was defined by Hochul.

Following the evacuation of passengers, the entire New York City subway network was disrupted on Wednesday as waterspouts raged through the mouths of stations to flood corridors and tracks. Part of the route was still out of service this Thursday, while the death toll of the State rose, according to police sources, to 15 people, mostly drowned in basements and residential basements in the Big Apple, some of them without habitability certificates . Thousands of people had to be evacuated from areas of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut and at least 150,000 homes were without power. In Pennsylvania, where at least four people were killed, a tornado destroyed a row of a dozen houses.

Passenger videos showed New York subway stations flooded, with all kinds of filth floating in the water. The buses became amphibious vehicles while images of food delivery men, forced to work with water at waist height, provoked numerous criticisms on social networks, such as those of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who denounced selfishness and the lack of consideration of the clients in such adverse circumstances.

More information

It was not even two weeks since the passage of the tropical storm Henri, contemporary of the hurricane Grace In the Gulf of Mexico, he had left images in New York City that, compared to those of Wednesday, today are anecdotal. The subway mouths of Lower Manhattan turn into a mousetrap when it rains – never better, because of the usual presence of rodents in the facilities – but on Wednesday they were a potentially deadly trap. Manhattan District 7 Councilman Shaun Abreu explained the causes of the disaster on his Twitter account: garbage piled up on the vents and vents that are supposed to serve as drains; Obsolete infrastructures “for decades, which have reached the limit of their capacity” and the growing effect of climate change, with increasingly extreme manifestations of the usual meteorological phenomena. “The responsibility of each one of the causes is diluted between the different levels of the Administration (local, state and federal),” he criticized.

Another item, the dire financial condition of the New York municipal transportation agency (MTA) affects the lack of maintenance of the facilities and the insufficient quality of the service. At the end of 2019, immediately before the pandemic, the MTA was testing a system of flexible gates to prevent the roads from flooding in the event of heavy rains. With no known result at the moment, the councilor recalled Wednesday.

Join EL PAÍS now to follow all the news and read without limits Subscribe here

The mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, justified the declaration of the state of emergency, unprecedented until now due to a meteorological phenomenon, by describing the torrential rains as a “historical climatic event”. The declaration, still in force at noon this Thursday, affects about 20 million people, between the megalopolis (eight million) and its adjacent counties. According to the National Weather Service, it is the first time that such a measure has been declared due to repeated floods in the Big Apple, despite the fact that, in 2012, the powerful Hurricane Sandy also struck the city.

De Blasio urged the population not to go out into the streets. “Please don’t go outside tonight and let the emergency services do their job. If you are thinking of going out, don’t do it. Do not drive in the middle of such violent waters. Stay inside [de las casas]”He said on Twitter. Residents in the city received loud alerts on their mobile phones several times throughout the night, warning of “danger of flash flooding” and “life-threatening conditions.”

More information

The floods affected a wide area from western Philadelphia to northern New Jersey. In the latter, in the town of Elizabeth, four people died in the same apartment complex, while in Passaic there were at least two other deaths. One of them was a 70-year-old man, whose vehicle was swept away. The fire truck that tried to rescue the body suffered the same fate. The NYPD confirmed the deaths of at least eight people, one of them a two-year-old boy, between Brooklyn and Queens; the oldest victim was an 86-year-old woman. A 22-year-old man and his mother drowned in a low-rise in Queens.

Basements are the most affordable alternative in a city where access to housing is prohibitive for broad sections of the population, and many in popular districts are used as accommodation even without a habitation permit. The ninth fatality occurred in a traffic accident on one of the roads through Central Park. Along with the assessment of the damage, the rescue of the bodies was the priority of the emergency teams on Thursday.

A vehicle crosses a flooded street in Brooklyn. ED JONES / AFP

The hurricane Going, later downgraded to a tropical storm, had already caused the death of six people on the east coast of the country, and this Thursday it was due to continue to New England. Despite alerts issued by authorities over the weekend in Louisiana, where it landed on Sunday, the scale of destruction in New York and New Jersey is unmatched; also the scarcity of alerts, broadcast when the horrid rain was already hitting the city. President Biden was scheduled to travel to Louisiana on Friday. Going It has been one of the strongest hurricanes in recent years and the fifth most serious in the US since records are available.

Follow all the international information at Facebook and Twitter, or in our weekly newsletter.