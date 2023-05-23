humorous programsJB on ATVs“, “El reventonazo de la Chola” and “Jirón del humor” seek to give the time every weekend on the screens of Peruvian families. As every Saturday, the television shows broadcast their best sketches to win over the audience and treat to lead in the rating figures Jorge Benavides opted to bring back “The value of the vegetables” with Pepino in the red chair and the Chola Chabuca had Dayanita again in one of his sequences.

“The blowout of the Chola”

The program of Ernesto Pimentel He had Dayanita on his set again for one of his well-known sketches. In the edition of Saturday, May 20, the comic actress spoke again about her confrontation with her former boss Jorge Benavides and said she had made the radical decision to completely move away from TV for a month, since she will go on a trip.

“J.B. on ATVs”

The proposal of Jorge Benavides of this week was to seat the comedian Pepino in the popular red chair of “The value of the vegetable”. The new member of “JB en ATV” revealed some little-known passages of his life, in addition to explaining what his career is about, Theater Pedagogy. Within his statements, he highlighted a reflection on how the public usually perceives the so-called street artists.

“Sliver of Humor”

The traveling comedians de Latina return with their sequences that surely got more than one laugh. Likewise, the comedian Jhonny Carpincho could not help but get excited when he saw Chino Risas play La Bibi again, the popular character of his late brother Luis Campos, who could not recover from Covid-19.

Rating for Saturday, May 20

“The blowout of the Chola”: 9.3 points

“JB on ATV”: 7.0 points

“Sliver of humor”: 4.4 points

What did Dayanita say about her departure from “JB en ATV”?

Finally, Dayanita He acknowledged that the production of “JB en ATV” was the one that decided to end his employment relationship after his constant indiscipline with the work team. In the Chola Chabuca program, the comic actress accepted that she was wrong.

“The truth is that they separated me from the program for the acts of indiscipline I did. I apologized to the program. (…) As I said, I take responsibility, I know I made mistakes,” he said.

What did Pepino say in “The Value of Vegetables” from “JB en ATV”?

In his presentation in the sequence “The value of the vegetable“, one of Pepino’s revelations was the origin of his curious stage name. This is how the new member of “JB en ATV” explained how he acquired his pseudonym with which he became popular in the world of comedy and now on tv.

“In the jungle, there is a fruit, a striped cucumber. It was my favorite fruit. My dad planted it a lot in the farm. He always ate it. Since they play soccer there without polo, I have a spot and my friends said I had a cucumber in the belly,” he said.

What did Manolo Rojas say about the participation of Dayanita “El Reventonazo”?

On a new occasion, Manolo Rojas referred to Dayanita again after the second consecutive appearance of the comic actress in “El Reventonazo de la Chola”. Faced with doubts as to whether the artist’s permanence will be indefinite in the space led by Ernesto Pimentel, Rojas clarified:

“She is a guest, later perhaps it will be known. It seems that there are intentions, but he (Ernesto) has to say it, “the actor declared to the cameras of La República.

