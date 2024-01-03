He 2023 ended and as usual to say goodbye to the year, the television programs made a special edition to close these 12 months on the air. It's so 'The great chef: famous' had a New Year's episode and a never-before-seen award ceremony, as did 'The blowout of the Chola', which featured musical presentations with artists of the moment. However, only one led in rating on Saturday, December 30 and we will tell you about it here.

How did 'El reventonazo de la Chola' and 'El gran chef' say goodbye in 2023?

In the recent edition of 'The blowout of the Chola' A tribute was paid to the singer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz. Also, the different guests. Likewise, in their musical to bid farewell to 2023, there were artists such as Agua Marina, Cielo Torres, Daniela Darcourt, Marisol, Armonía 10, Azucena Calvay, and many more.

On the other hand, in the reality show 'The Great Chef: Celebrities', a award in different categories, related to some of the iconic moments that occurred throughout its five seasons. A fun proposal that included the characters who compete in the kitchen.

Which program led the RATING, on Saturday, December 30?

2023 was a good year for Ernesto Pimentel's program, because throughout the weeks, it was always positioned in the first places. This last weekend could not be the exception.

'El reventonazo de la Chola': 9.4 points

'The Great Chef: Celebrities': 6.6 points

'JB on ATV': 5.5 points

'Family Saturdays': 4.8 points.

