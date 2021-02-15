Houses for sale in Sant Jaume d’Enveja (Tarragona), in April of last year. Josep Lluis Sellart

415,748 houses. That is the number of homes that were bought in Spain last year. According to the data provided this Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), sales fell in the first year of the coronavirus pandemic by 17.7% compared to 2019. And they stayed far from half a million (a figure that had been exceeded in the previous two years) to go back to levels similar to those of four years ago.

The market was already showing signs of cooling (in 2019 sales had already fallen by 2.5% compared to the previous year), but without the emergence of the coronavirus, the great bump is not explained. The virus kept the market practically closed in the first months of the pandemic, those of strict confinement. And even when the restrictions were relaxed, it continued to condition operations a lot, making it difficult, for example, for foreigners, who are an important client in coastal areas and are the protagonists of more than one in ten sales in the market as a whole.

This explains why it was the autonomous communities where, traditionally, the purchase of houses by foreigners has the most weight that suffered the most last year. Although operations fell in all of them, the Balearic Islands lead the way with a 23.2% decrease in sales compared to 2019. Immediately behind are the Valencian Community (-22.1%) and the Canary Islands (-21.9%) . And also with falls above the average are Madrid (-21%), Navarra (-20.9%) and Catalonia (-19.7%). The largest regional market in volume, Andalusia, appears behind Catalonia, but with a slightly better performance than that of the whole of Spain, since the fall was 16.3%. Extremadura (-6.5%), Asturias (-9%) and Cantabria (-10.7%) were the communities where the pandemic gave the least bite to the purchase of houses.

Another trend that was observed last year, and supported by the data available this Monday, is the better performance of new construction sales compared to second-hand properties. The pandemic hit everyone, but while the brand-new home market fell by 11.2% last year, the used housing market (which is widely the majority) did so by 19.2%. Experts usually influence several factors to explain this difference. One is that there has been some shift in shopper preferences in the wake of the pandemic. The confinement has revalued well-equipped homes with private spaces such as balconies, terraces or garden plots, characteristics that tend to better satisfy newly built homes, at the cost of sacrificing a more central location or paying a higher price. The second is that, in addition, the new construction works based on a high volume of pre-sales, which implies that there is a commitment acquired by the buyer months (or years) before. This makes many clients when the construction is completed have some urgency to complete the sale and purchase operation to move to their new home.

Less protected housing

There is also a better performance of free dwellings, which fell 17.3%, than those with some type of protection (-22.4%). The former largely dominate the market: they represented more than 378,000 transactions, for just over 37,000 VPO purchases. In other words, less than one in 10 home purchases have some type of protection, which is related to years of low activity in the promotion of this type of property from public administrations.

And how is the market evolving with the pandemic? To answer this question, the statistics also provide the segmented data for the month of December. Always with the prudence imposed by a market that has shown high volatility, the truth is that the last month of the year leaves certain reasons for optimism. The 36,109 registered sales transactions represent 3.7% more than in the same month of 2019. That is, in year-on-year terms the market ended the year with a rise. Although it is scarce, and shows that at the moment there is no rebound effect after the great hits that the virus left (in May the collapse was close to 54%), the truth is that it was the second month in a row of growth, since in November the advance was 1.9%. They are the two best months of 2020, a year marked by declines (with the exception of 0.1% that the market advanced in February), and since the beginning of 2019 (February-March) it did not happen that the data showed two months in a row year-on-year growth.

The final stretch of the year also suggests that after a first catastrophic wave of the virus, the following ones did not hit the real estate sector as severely. However, this interpretation requires prudence since the INE statistics, which draws from property records and therefore collects the moment a deed enters them, usually has some lag with respect to the operations actually signed in a certain month. These are the ones collected by notaries, who last Friday offered their annual sales figures: in terms of 2020 as a whole, these are also below half a million (with about 487,000, since not all sales reach the records, although the majority did) and fell by more than 14% compared to 2019. In addition, notaries also record the good trend of the last two months of the year, with year-on-year growth in November and December.

Inheritances also recede

Back to the INE data, the property transfer statistics also leave a picture of the set of movements of real estate assets. That is to say, it contemplates not only sales, but also other operations that entail a change of hands of a certain property, and in addition to housing it also observes other types of urban or rustic properties. Thus, the total number of purchases (adding houses to other properties) was 849,670 last year, 17.1% less than in 2019. The behavior of the market as a whole is better than that of housing because purchases of properties Although they represent a small portion (122,587, in absolute terms), they declined only 13.1%, much less than urban ones.

Regarding the total number of properties that changed hands, they were almost 1.7 million, 17.9% less than in 2019. Sales were the most common modality and represent approximately half of the total, but they are not the ones that suffered the most. . The statistics show that swaps (-20.3%) and those that are included in the other modality (which includes from parcel and horizontal divisions to daciones in payment or foreclosures) decreased 23.2%. The inheritances were 371,398, which is 15.1% less than in the year before the pandemic. Finally, donations (which represent less than 50,000 transmissions in absolute terms) were the only ones that grew in 2020, with a meager increase of 2.2%.